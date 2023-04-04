BERKELEY, Calif., April 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Covenant Winery Summer Music Series, now in its 2nd year, will kick off at their Sixth Street Winery in Berkeley on Sunday, April 23rd, and continue through the end of July, just before harvest season starts. Showcased at the winery’s new outdoor tasting lounge, fans of wine and music can enjoy the vibe of the Berkeley Drinks District, while sipping a nice array of wines from throughout California’s diverse wine regions.



Image Caption: Covenant Winery Summer Concert Series 2023.

Covenant founding winemaker Jeff Morgan, who owns the winery with his wife and CEO Jodie, has a deep history with music as a performer, specifically as a saxophone player. After a formal education at the French National Music Conservatory in Nice, France Jeff became a co-band leader for the house band in Monte Carlo at Prince Rainier’s Grand Casino in Monaco. He took a hiatus from playing music for the last 20+ years, but during the COVID lockdown, he had some time on his hands and returned to his saxophone.

Jeff’s funk band—Free Run—will launch the series on April 23; and his jazz quintet—Jeff Morgan Jazz-will perform on April 30. Free Run returns May 14, June 11, June 25, July 16, and July 30. Other bands to be featured in the music series include French Jazz pianist, Franck Amsallem, bassist Jeff Denson’s trio, jazz ensemble Charged Particles, Conjunto Guarajuba (soulful Bossa and Brazilian) and the classic rock band Felsen.

For the complete Covenant Winery concert schedule, and to purchase tickets, go to https://covenantwines.com/visit/.

Performances take place between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets can be purchased in advance, and $20 will get you a glass of wine (choice of white, rosé, or red) and concert admission. Reservations can also be made at wine@covenantwines.com.

In honor of the winery’s 20th anniversary, 2023 features several special events, tastings and celebrations commemorating the family-owned winery’s achievements.

Stay tuned for more details by following the winery on Instagram @CovenantWines or signing up for one of several winery clubs at https://covenantwines.com/ or emailing wine@covenantwines.com.

MEDIA QUERIES:

For images, Interviews, and any additional information, please contact Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET at Charles Communications Associates at 415-730-0064 or kcharles@charlescomm.com.

News Source: Covenant Winery