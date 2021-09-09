POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ) has announced they have broken ground on their third project for Sunrise Senior Living. The new $32.5 million dollar assisted living development in Coral Gables will feature 94 units. The project’s architect is the firm’s longstanding design partners, Behar Font & Partners.



This project follows Current Builders’ successful delivery of the Jacksonville and Boynton Beach Sunrise Senior Living projects.

“We are very proud of our continued relationship with the Sunrise Senior Living team,” said Michael C. Taylor, CEO. “Providing the finest quality housing for our aging population is one of our firm’s specialties, and we look forward to creating another outstanding project in Coral Gables.”

This conventional/post tensioned project is located at 1000 Ponce de Leon Boulevard with an anticipated completion date of late 2022.

Sunrise Senior Living is a McLean, Va.-based company, operating 324 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

About Current Builders:

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, retail, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

