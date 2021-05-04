POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is proud to be part of the nationwide celebration of Construction Safety Week taking place May 3-7, 2021. This year’s theme, Be Present, Be Focused, Be Safe targets the holistic health of workers in the industry. As one of the leading construction firms in Florida, Current Builders has a week of educational programming scheduled for its employees and will also be hosting students from the University of Miami chapter of the South Florida Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) for a tour of one of Current Builders’ newest projects, Platform 3750 in Coconut Grove.



PHOTO CAPTION: A Current Builders’ Tool Box Talk.

“This year’s theme is an essential one,” stated Current Builders’ CEO and President, Michael C. Taylor. “After enduring all the stresses of 2020, it is critical that our industry focuses on the holistic health of our workers. At Current Builders, our safety training goes beyond the use of proper protective gear and explores total well-being, by discussing topics including mental health, depression, dependency, and tiredness. This focus on mental awareness, in addition to the physical protection protocols, will help our workers develop a deeper understanding of what it means to be truly safe.”

Deborah Hampton Current Builders’ Risk and Safety Director has created a series of daily toolbox talks addressing a variety of topics to open a dialogue among workers on how they can better take care of themselves and each other. In addition, Hampton offers fun competitions for workers that provide prizes to those who can spot the hazards on the daily safety boards. Also included in this year’s Safety Week will be demonstrations by Milwaukee Tools and the student tour for UM AGC members to view real-world working conditions at Platform 3750, a mixed-use project in Coconut Grove on Friday, May 7.

“It is critical for all workers, both seasoned and novices, to fully understand the role mental awareness plays in keeping the team safe. Distractions can rob a worker of their focus, which can cause serious and even deadly accidents,” said Hampton. “It is essential that workers look out for each other and learn to recognize the signs of someone who may be struggling. Safety Week is a reminder to all our workers that there are resources available to help them be present and focused.”

Hampton has developed numerous safety protocols, both physical and mental for the team, and one of the favorite exercises of employees is the morning Stretch and Flex program. This activity wakes everyone one up and get them focused on the coming tasks.

“Nothing is more important than our team’s safety,” continued Taylor. “At Current Builders, we are very proud of the programs our company has implemented and how diligent our workers are with their follow-through. This national celebration is a wonderful opportunity for us to reinforce the lessons learned and recommit to keeping safety, both physical and mental, our number one priority.”

About Current Builders:

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

