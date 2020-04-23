Current Builders Names Three New Partners

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) has announced the addition of three new partners to the fast-growing construction firm. Seasoned professionals Chip Angenendt, Vice President West Coast Division and Mike Gillette, Vice President CB Structures, along with rising star Brett Schreiber, have all demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the firm. Their promotions are effective immediately.



*PHOTO Caption: Chip Angenendt, Brett Schreiber and Mike Gillette.

“Chip, Mike and Brett have distinguished themselves by their dedication to Current Builders and our clients,” said Michael Taylor, CEO of Current Builders. “We are proud of their accomplishments and welcome them as partners.”

Chip Angenendt returned to Current Builders in 2018 to supervise multiple senior living projects and to launch the firm’s west coast presence. Now, he will be managing Current Builders’ new office in Sarasota and will oversee two new projects that will break ground this month.

“I am very proud to be a partner at this firm,” said Angenendt. “Having laid the foundation for our success on the west coast, I am honored to lead this new growth opportunity and build another layer of team resources for Current Builders.”

Mike Gillette has been with the Structures division of Current Builders since 2017. A leading industry innovator, Gillette recently introduced a new technique for building parking garages that accelerates the build time by almost 25%. His technique is a game changer for the industry and has been successfully employed on several of the firm’s recent projects.

“Becoming a partner is a tremendous honor,” said Gillette. “Current Builders’ leadership sets themselves apart by embracing innovation, and I have always appreciated their support of new techniques and advances.”

Brett Schreiber joined the firm in 2012 and ascended to Senior Project Superintendent in 2016. Brett elevated his profile in the firm with his superior project leadership on the highly visible and very successful Uptown Boca project.

“The partners of this firm are a dynamic mix of talent, and I am enthusiastic to join them as we forge the next phase of growth at Current Builders,” said Schreiber.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work. Learn more: https://www.currentbuilders.com/

Media Contact:

Kay Renz

Kay@KRPRmediagroup.com

561-654-8151

News Source: Current Builders