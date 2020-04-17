POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (currentbuilders.com), a leading Florida construction firm, today announced that Michael Taylor has been appointed CEO/President. Taylor, who has been President of the firm since 2003, was expected to assume the CEO role upon the retirement of Charles P. “Chip” Reid. The transition plan had been in place for more than a decade, providing the company with an outstanding opportunity to groom the next generation of leaders. Senior Vice President, Henry “Hank” Huisman also retired, timing his departure to coincide with Reid’s.



“This month, the company said thank you and farewell to Chip and Hank for 45 incredible years of leadership and legacy,” said Michael Taylor. “These gentlemen led by example and set the stage for our continued success as a construction industry leader. I am honored to have called them my partners and friends for more than 30 years and extend to them my personal gratitude and best wishes.”

Founded in 1972, Current Builders is an award-winning firm with a diverse portfolio and offices on both the east and west coasts of Florida. Having recently completed their strategic plan update, the firm is optimistic about the future and well-positioned for growth.

“I am honored to take over leadership of this outstanding organization,” said Taylor. “While I am assuming the role of CEO during an unusual time in our country, I feel the construction industry will play an integral role in restarting the economy.”

Current Builders is most often recognized for its multi-family residential projects; however, the firm offers tremendous depth across all building types including warehouse projects, office buildings, mixed-use complexes and K-12 educational facilities. In addition, the firm has its own concrete division, CB Structures, which provides the firm with a competitive advantage.

Presently, the firm is working on construction projects for Broward County Schools, several senior living and multi-family housing developments, new projects on the west coast and the high-profile Uptown Boca mixed-use development, which is the latest addition to Boca Raton’s Glades Road corridor.

As Taylor looks ahead, he will continue to develop Current Builders’ diverse and skilled team, while increasing digital innovation, advancing construction protocols and remaining committed to service to the community.

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 Million.

