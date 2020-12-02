POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is pleased to announce that Eric Seminara has been promoted to Vice President of Construction and will also become the director of the firm’s operations on the west coast of Florida. Seminara joined the award-winning general contractor in 2011 and made partner in 2019.

“Eric has consistently proven himself to be an outstanding member of the Current Builder’s team,” said Michael C. Taylor, CEO & President. “As a Senior Project Manager, he displayed a tremendous work ethic and did an exceptional job overseeing the $76 million 6600 Main development in Miami Lakes.”

Seminara’s vast skill set in management is perfectly paired with his extensive knowledge of the various types of construction projects Current Builders employs, including tunnel form construction, tilt wall, steel erection and wood frame.

“I am very honored to have be chosen for this major career advancement,” said Seminara. “This is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to expanding Current Builders’ presence on the west coast.”

About Current Builders:

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

