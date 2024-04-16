JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that its Chief Risk and Information Security Officer Michael Housch has been named to CISOs Connect™’s 2024 list of the top 100 CISOs in North America. Housch was recognized for his role as Dark Matter’s chief risk and information security officer as well as for his contributions to the cybersecurity community at large. A member of the Forbes Technology Council, Housch is an information security veteran of two and a half decades who served as CISO of Black Knight (NYSE: BKE) until that company’s acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).



Image caption: Mike Housch, Chief Risk and Information Security Officer.

Since 2021, CISOs Connect’s annual Top 100 CISOs (C100) has acknowledged the achievements of exceptional security leaders in the United States and beyond who are dedicated to passing on the richness of their accumulated experience to a new generation of cybersecurity practitioners. A panel of ten judges—all CISOs themselves and hailing from such esteemed organizations as Blackstone, American Family Insurance, and McKinsey & Company—evaluated more than 900 nominations before selecting this year’s final awardees.

“The immensely valuable role that CISOs play in keeping our world safe and our economies humming has become undeniable as organizations digitize and attacks reverberate across the globe,” said John Virden, Miami University Assistant VP for Security, Compliance, and Risk Management & CISO. “Recipients of this award are role models for an industry that will only become more indispensable as time goes by.”

“Michael’s commitment to safeguarding Dark Matter’s digital ecosystem and active role in the InfoSec community sets a gold standard for CISOs everywhere,” said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. “His recognition as one of North America’s top CISOs underscores not only his individual expertise but also the collective strength of our cybersecurity initiatives.”

CISOs Connect is an interactive community that allows cybersecurity experts to share knowledge through proprietary content, research and analysis while exchanging information, ideas and collaborating with trusted colleagues to make informed business and technology decisions. Watch the virtual award ceremony to see all the 2024 C100 winners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhvLzrU8hns.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com/.

