JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced that Inman has recognized its CEO Richard Gagliano with the 2024 Best of Finance award. Now in its second year, the award celebrates 150 innovative professionals demonstrating exceptional leadership and impact in the real estate, mortgage and finance sectors. Honorees are hand-selected by Inman’s editorial team.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies CEO Richard Gagliano.

Gagliano was recognized for establishing Dark Matter as an independent company in September 2023. Gagliano had served as president of the company’s predecessor, Black Knight Origination Technologies, a division of Black Knight, Inc., where he considerably grew the functionality and market share of its flagship product, the Empower® Loan Origination System (LOS). Notably, Gagliano’s foresight into the impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies guided the firm to begin developing AIVA® solutions that support lender productivity in 2018. Today, dozens of mortgage lenders rely on the AIVA solutions to automate stare and compare tasks.

“Mortgage lending is a complex process subject to intense regulatory requirements and ever-changing economic factors,” said Gagliano. “The Dark Matter team strives to deliver the innovative technology lenders need to remain agile and provide outstanding experiences to their borrowers, and I am honored to lead them towards this goal.”

“This year, Inman continues to highlight the extraordinary achievements of professionals who are setting new standards in the mortgage and financial services sectors of the real estate industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to improving community services is what truly sets them apart.”

The complete list of Inman Best of Finance honorees can be viewed at https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.

