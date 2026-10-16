JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative leader in home lending technology, today announced the promotions of Don Oliver to chief technology officer, Chris Medvidofsky to chief financial officer and Blaine Prober to general counsel. All three have been with Dark Matter since it launched in 2023. The timing reflects how the company has built its leadership team: supporting people’s growth within the organization when they demonstrate experience, leadership and a customer-first mindset.



Image caption: Dark Matter Technologies logo.

The promotions follow the recent appointments of Salvatore Piccola as senior vice president of product strategy and Gil Valera as vice president of professional services. Together, the five executives form a team that pairs outside perspective with people who have helped build Dark Matter’s technology, client relationships and culture, as the company continues to grow and advance its AI-forward platform for lenders and servicers.

As chief technology officer, Oliver will lead Dark Matter’s technology organization as the company expands the open APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP) and agentic AI capabilities of the Empower® loan origination solution and the Aiva® Intelligence platform. He most recently served as vice president of platform engineering and brings deep experience in AWS and AI, including his role as one of Dark Matter’s AI representatives within Constellation Software.

As chief financial officer, Medvidofsky will oversee Dark Matter’s financial strategy and operations. He has guided the company’s finances since its founding, most recently as vice president of finance and accounting, and was named a 2026 HousingWire Finance Leader.

As general counsel, Prober will lead Dark Matter’s legal and compliance function, building on his work as vice president and deputy general counsel and his years as lead deal counsel for Empower. He has also spoken on multiple industry panels about AI and the legal considerations businesses must weigh as they adopt it, a perspective he brings to the role as AI continues to reshape home lending.

“We have been purposeful about how we build this leadership team, and I’m thrilled by the caliber of the group we have been able to assemble,” said Vikas Rao, CEO of Dark Matter Technologies. “We invest in people, give them room to grow and move them into larger roles when both they and the company are ready. Don, Chris and Blaine earned these roles through the quality of their work and their commitment to our clients.”

ABOUT DARK MATTER TECHNOLOGIES:

Dark Matter Technologies is the trusted innovation partner that empowers home lending. As the home of the Empower loan origination solution with its built-in point of sale and Aiva Intelligence, the Elevate℠ loan servicing solution and the Exchange℠ partner marketplace, Dark Matter moves enterprise lenders and servicers from doing to reviewing with its unified data model and exception-based processing. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com/.

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Dark Matter Technologies

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elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: Dark Matter Technologies