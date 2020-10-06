NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Oct. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DataNumen, the manufacturer of high-performance data recovery software, has announced the release of DataNumen RAR Repair 2.9. It is a powerful tool that recovers .RAR and .SFX archives, handles large files up to 8,388,608 TB, performs batch repair, and boasts the highest average recovery rate in the market (91.33%). The new version offers improved processing of temporary files.



PHOTO CAPTION: DataNumen RAR Repair v2.9.

WinRAR is a handy utility that compresses files into smaller-sized archives, thus saving disk space or facilitating data transfer. It is distributed as trialware, but in fact the trial version never expires (which is partly why WinRAR is used by 500 million Windows users worldwide). Unfortunately, RAR archives easily get corrupt because of disk errors, app malfunction, download problems, power outages, and other reasons.

Since a lot of people and companies use .RAR or .SFX archives to store valuable data, it is highly recommended to install a .RAR recovery program — for example, DataNumen RAR Repair. It uses DataNumen’s proprietary technology to scan the corrupt archive byte by byte and restore as much data as possible. If critical business data gets inaccessible, the program will quickly repair the damaged archive and help the company avoid possible financial losses.

The performance of DataNumen RAR Repair has been tested thoroughly together with other similar software tools. The tests have shown that DataNumen RAR Repair has the highest average recovery rate (91.33%). The second-best recovery tool reached only 86.93%, while WinRAR itself managed to repair less than half of the test data (48.23%).

In addition to this, DataNumen RAR Repair is free for personal use and offers all the features one might need: batch recovery of archives, support for large files (up to 8,388,608 TB), recovery of multi-volume and solid archives, as well as password-protected ones.

It is also important that the program is extremely intuitive and straightforward. The user just needs to select the corrupt .RAR/.SFX archive, specify the output directory, enter the password if needed, and click “Start Repair.” The program will start the recovery process and indicate the progress on a correspondent bar. Once the archive is restored, the user gets a pop-up notification and can access the data.

DataNumen RAR Repair 2.9 supports:

all versions of .RAR and .SFX archives

multi-volume and solid archives

password-protected archives

recovery of archives on corrupted media

batch recovery of archives

large files (up to 8,388,608 TB)

context menu integration

Drag & drop operations

Learn more about DataNumen RAR Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/rar-repair/

Pricing and Availability

DataNumen RAR Repair 2.9 is compatible with Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. It is free for personal use, and the commercial license price starts from 6.95 USD.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.

For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

