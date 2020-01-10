RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Deacon Jones Auto Group recently acquired Lee Hyundai of Goldsboro and will rename the store “Deacon Jones Hyundai.”



Deacon Jones Auto Group, with headquarters in Smithfield, North Carolina, has grown rapidly in the past few years. This growth will now include the acquisition of the former Lee Hyundai of Goldsboro which will be renamed under the Deacon Jones umbrella to “Deacon Jones Hyundai.”

This location, at 304 N Oak Forest Rd. in Goldsboro, NC, will continue the growth and the investments that Deacon Jones has made to this area of the Goldsboro community.

With the acquisition of the Hyundai store, Deacon Jones now has brand new showrooms for Kia, Nissan, Honda, and Ford located right next door and the Hyundai store anticipates a brand-new remodel to start in 2020. This area of McLain street will become a one stop shop for any automotive shopper.

Deacon Jones Auto Group has been serving North Carolina for over 40 years and their development of the Goldsboro area has been a plus for the surrounding communities. These new locations are just a short drive from downtown Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Wilson, Clinton, Greenville, Kinston, Smithfield, and Johnston County, its home base.

“While we have grown rapidly, we have made a conscious effort to respect our customers and those in the community who have helped us to succeed,” remarked Ken Jones, President of Deacon Jones Auto Group. “Our motto remains, ‘We treat people the way we want to be treated,’ and I believe that is why we are growing and expanding as a full-service family of Automotive dealerships, continuing to meet the needs of our patrons as this area progresses.”

Jones added, “The acquisition of the new Hyundai store only enriches our presence in this community and gives people more choices for quality vehicle purchases and adds a new brand that Deacon Jones didn’t previously have.”

Deacon Jones currently includes 17 new and pre-owned dealerships located throughout North Carolina in Goldsboro, Smithfield, Princeton, LaGrange, Greenville, Selma, Raleigh, and Clinton.

For more information about Deacon Jones Auto Group, please visit their website at: https://speakindeacon.com/

News Source: Deacon Jones Auto Group