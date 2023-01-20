FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Money profiled 50 innovators shaping Americans’ finances, and included Kramer Wealth Managers’ CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional Lee Kramer in their list. The wide-ranging list of people making meaningful, positive change in personal finance include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, YouTuber MrBeast, singer Lil Nas X, and Roblox CEO David Baszucki.



Photo caption: Deaf financial advisor Lee Kramer is the founder of Kramer Wealth Managers.

Lee Kramer was named to the list in large part due to his work in bridging the gaps of financial literacy within the Deaf community. “Many of us learn financial concepts from our parents when we’re young, but when there’s a communication barrier and you can’t communicate well with your parents, that information doesn’t get passed down,” he says. “Dinner table conversations over holidays — Deaf children don’t have the ability to just overhear Dad and Grandpa talking about their investment portfolios.”

Providing Deaf wealth management services has been a challenge. There are only two Deaf CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals who are currently practicing and both are with Kramer Wealth Managers. Their team also has the first Deaf female financial advisor to pass the FINRA Series 7.

Kramer’s company has an entire “Learn From Us” section on its website that includes an ASL library of finance and investment terms like diversification, time horizon and volatility. (Upon clicking a glossary card, a video pops up with a brief explanation in ASL.) Another part of the site is devoted to vlogs in ASL that tackle current events like inflation. It’s helpful information even if you’re hearing, which many of Kramer’s clients are.

Kramer Wealth Managers was established in 1985 and includes five Deaf advisors and five full-time staffers, two of whom are hearing. Everyone is fluent in ASL and works out of offices in Maryland and Texas.

Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line. Money is written and edited by a team of journalists and researchers with decades of experience and have won national awards for reporting. The full changemakers list can be seen at: https://money.com/Changemakers/

