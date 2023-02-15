SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stephanie Summers, a Frederick, MD-based financial advisor with Kramer Wealth Managers, affiliated with FSC Securities Corporation, was featured as a keynote speaker at Advisor Group’s annual W Forum conference, held in San Diego, Calif. February 6-8, 2023.



PHOTO CAPTION: Deaf financial advisor Stephanie Summers Speaks at Advisor Group’s Annual W Forum Event.

The event hosted over 500 financial professionals, associates, strategic partners, and home office attendees from across the Advisor Group network to support the advancement of women in the wealth management industry. An additional 300 attendees joined virtually.

This year’s event focused on helping attendees connect, feel inspired, and focus on growth. One of only five W Forum Visionaries selected, Stephanie Summers shared her personal success story as the nation’s only Deaf female financial advisor to hold a FINRA Series 7 General Securities License. Her engaging, TED Talk-style presentation was titled “The Power of Being Heard.”



PHOTO CAPTION: Stephanie Summers Speaks at Advisor Group W Forum Event.

Other speakers included Erica Dhawan, an internationally recognized leading authority, speaker and advisor on 21st century teamwork, collaboration and innovation. The remainder of the conference content focused on engaging conversations with Advisor Group leadership, peer sharing sessions, and other educational content covering topics such as innovation, growth solutions, the client experience, and wellness.

“I was honored to share my story and hear from other successful women professionals at this year’s W Forum. Through round table discussions, team-building exercises, and networking opportunities, W Forum fosters not only new ideas and perspectives, but also a strong sense of community and connection. I feel re-energized and enthusiastic about the journey ahead, and I look forward to bringing this energy to my business and my clients,” said Stephanie Summers.



Image Caption: Kramer Wealth Managers.

Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through FSC Securities Corporation, Member FINRA/SIPC. Traditional Insurance offered through Kramer Wealth Managers, which is not affiliated with FSC Securities Corporation. Branch office address: 9099 Ridgefield Drive, Suite 101, Frederick, MD 21701.

About Kramer Wealth Managers:

Kramer Wealth Managers is a deaf-owned and operated full-service financial planning firm with offices located in Frederick, MD and Austin, TX, serving clients in all 50 states and DC.

Visit the Kramer Wealth Website: https://kramerwealth.com/.

For inquiries, contact Kramer

Wealth Managers at (240) 379-6929 or email info@kramerwealth.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0215-s2p-ssummers-300dpi.jpg

Deaf financial advisor Stephanie Summers Speaks at Advisor Group’s Annual W Forum Event.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Lisa Dewing

(240) 379-6929

info@kramerwealth.com

News Source: Kramer Wealth Managers