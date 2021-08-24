ALAMO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Greater Bay Area wealth management firm Del Monte Group announces the launch of “A Place of Possibility” podcast, co-hosted by Del Monte Group founder Richard Del Monte and partner and COO Angela Wright.

“A Place of Possibility” was developed as a new avenue to educate clients and prospects while exploring some of today’s most important issues and evolutions that span the financial industry. Richard and Angela dish up actionable guidance that helps listeners take necessary steps to live more of the life they want to live, starting now.

“When it comes to wealth management, there is always a smarter, more unique approach that can be built and tailored for clients based on their lives and their goals,” said Del Monte. “People get so hyped about breaking news and the next best product or one-off strategies that they just get stuck, and they aren’t optimizing for their life or their financial wellness.

“You can reach all of your goals. You can keep, grow, and enjoy your money. I’m excited for the opportunity that Angela and I have to bring thought-provoking discussions to the airwaves. I can guarantee we will be opening your eyes to moments you didn’t even know were possible to plan for a life truly well lived.”

“I couldn’t agree more with Richard because, at Del Monte Group, we are committed to ensuring our clients are empowered and flourishing at every turning point in life,” said Wright. “With the addition of ‘A Place of Possibility,’ we aim to give listeners a nuanced perspective on topics that affect everyone at one point in time or another. Today, with the constant evolution in the financial industry, people need an incisive perspective, and that’s our goal.”

Upcoming “A Place of Possibility” episodes include:

Podcast Episode #01: How to Retire on a Lump Sum

Podcast Episode #02: Why Should I Invest in Real Estate?

Podcast Episode #03: Roth IRA: How to Build a Tax-Free Retirement

Podcast Episode #04: Biden’s Tax Plan: What’s Proposed, Enacted, and How to Plan

Podcast Episode #05: Retirement Plan Options for Small Businesses

Each “A Place of Possibility” episode will run about 30 minutes long, and the show will run bimonthly after the initial five-episode launch. “A Place of Possibility” is set to launch on August 24 and will be available to listen to on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-place-of-possibility/id1581872949.

About Del Monte Group:

Since 1985, Del Monte Group (DMG) has been helping individuals, families, and closely held businesses solve complex problems involving financial, tax, and estate concerns with unique integrated wealth management approaches. No, we’re not your typical investment management firm that’s here to talk only about how you’re going to retire. At DMG, we dig in to understand what money really means to you for long-term success, and how we can take immediate action to help you live more of the life you want. We are your partners in money, life, and beyond, because your wants and needs always come first, even if they aren’t directly related to money or finances. If you’re struggling or need help, we’re here for you with the answers you need. It’s time for you to feel secure, confident, and find peace of mind — a true Place of Possibility.

For more information, visit: https://aplaceofpossibility.com

About A Place of Possibility:

For decades, Richard Del Monte and Angela Wright have been unpacking creative strategies to help clients understand how to make the most of their financial resources. To Richard and Angela, A Place of Possibility means assisting clients in making all your goals a reality — even if sometimes they aren’t money-related. Now they are taking their expertise to the next level by bringing these out-of-the-box solutions straight to a streaming service near you. Tapping into decades of experience in the finance and business sectors, Richard and Angela will tackle timely topics and connect with like-minded industry professionals to educate, inform, and help you actually take the necessary steps to live more of the life you want to live today, tomorrow, and for the rest of your lifetime. It’s time to find more than just wealth management. It’s time to find your Place of Possibility.

