PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sugarpeel announces newest Deliberately Considerate™ digital publication recognizing people trying to change the world for the better, featuring Native American Oren Lyons, Faithkeeper of the Onondaga Nation and international advocate for our Mother Earth, and Indigenous rights. Tom Szaky, CEO, envisioned TerraCycle twenty years ago – today it’s a global recycling leader in 20 countries “eliminating the idea of waste” through reusable consumer packaging with partners like Puretto, Tide and Haagen-Dazs instead of landfilling it to create a circular economy and zero waste.

“Our ability to survive comes down to sharing,” said Oren Lyons, Faithkeeper of the Onondaga Nation. “This is a fundamental principal of the Haudenosaunee. Share what you have – this is meant broadly, and have respect for the individual, family, community and the world.”

“All of our featured companies are showing respect for our world in very meaningful ways,” Lyons said.

Ashley Basla, Editor-in-Chief, Deliberately Considerate™, said, “The overarching theme is the effects of climate change, which includes the pandemic being felt by all, some disproportionately more than others.” It’s impossible not to reassess our values. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to focus on the serious, not the superficial.

“We included B Corps, companies that are certified by B Lab, a leader in economic systems change.”

B Corporations are certified and recognized as new kinds of businesses. They balance purpose and profits, doing good for people and the planet, including Barnana. They upcycled 100 million pounds of ugly bananas into snacks, taking a bite out of the 1.3 billion tons of food wasted every year, while supporting sustainable products that have a minimal adverse effect on the environment.

We recognize and honor five diverse women lead businesses, uplifting other women, helping society, and the planet, such as Amy Denet Deal. Amy is a fashion designer that returned to her native Navajo roots, restoring, repurposing and upcycling vintage textiles, while supporting vital Native American necessities most take for granted.

About Sugarpeel

Sugarpeel was founded in 2011 as a lifestyle website featuring sustainable fashion brands, healthy recipes, product reviews, and insightful interviews showcasing successful women business owners.

Sugarpeel created and launched Deliberately Considerate in 2018, but it was a lifetime journey of purpose. Deliberately Considerate is dedicated to the brand’s formidable pillars: sustainability, healthy living, socially and environmentally minded companies and women led businesses.

Deliberately Considerate supports, promotes and positively reinforces the good in humanity, while finding areas of improvement and opportunity to both motivate and accomplish more. By staying true to our brand’s pillars, together we can make a difference.

Deliberately Considerate serves as a facilitator to shed light and empower our brand values by learning from innovators, those who dare to stand up for their beliefs and buck the status quo, leaders and dreamers that do not take the same paths as those willing to exploit fundamental societal good for profit.

For more information, please visit https://www.sugarpeel.com/magazine/

News Source: Sugarpeel