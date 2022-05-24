PORTLAND, Ore., May 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — JADCOM Media LLC announced today that its Dementia Map Global Resource Directory, which includes an Events Calendar, Glossary, and more, now offers an Affiliate Program.

The Dementia Map Affiliate Program will enable both professionals and individuals supporting the dementia community to capitalize on their respective audiences when recommending Dementia Map as a marketing and brand visibility tool.

Dementia Map designed the Affiliate Program to be easy to use and beneficial to all parties. Approved affiliates are assigned a unique Discount Code. When companies, professionals, and individuals use that Discount Code, they receive a discount off one of Dementia Map’s paid plans, the affiliate earns a commission, Dementia Map expands its resource base, and visitors enjoy a richer collection of dementia-related resources.

Positive Approach to Care (PAC) is First Dementia Map Affiliate:

As the first affiliate under the Dementia Map Affiliate Program, Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach® to Care (PAC) will bring value to the PAC community and beyond, and greatly expand Dementia Map’s visibility.

“The affiliation and collaboration between Dementia Map and Positive Approach to Care is an important step forward in how we change the world for people seeking help when the brain changes of dementia happen,” says Teepa Snow of Positive Approach to Care. “It is vital to unite efforts to provide a centralized location for individuals and professionals who are seeking information and options, with those who are offering support and opportunities to learn and change.”

About Positive Approach to Care:

Positive Approach to Care (PAC) – https://www.TeepaSnow.com – was founded by Teepa Snow in 2006, and now collaborates to improve dementia care in over thirty countries worldwide. PAC provides online and in-person services, training, and products to professionals, family members, and the general public, with the mission of creating a more inclusive culture for people living with brain change.

PAC offerings include educational video clips, DVDs, books, information on individual certifications, online support groups, virtual and onsite trainings, and a free monthly newsletter.

Follow Positive Approach to Care on Facebook (@teepasnows.pac), YouTube (@teepasnow), TikTok (@teepasnow), Twitter (@teepasnow), Pinterest (@positiveapproach), and LinkedIn (@positive-approach-llc).

About Dementia Map:

Dementia Map Global Resource Directory – https://www.dementiamap.com – is free for visitors to search for dementia-related and other caregiving resources. In addition to its Resource Directory, it offers an Events Calendar with both virtual and in-person events published by Dementia Map members. The Dementia Map Glossary explains many common (and not so common) terms in simple, straightforward, three-sentence descriptions. A blog shares unique and valuable perspectives from the Dementia Map member community.

Resources can join Dementia Map through a no cost plan and two paid tiers. Paid plan members receive substantially more visibility and active promotion through on-site ads and social media posts.

Visit https://www.dementiamap.com/affiliate to learn more about the Dementia Map Affiliate program.

Follow Dementia Map on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Find them at @demmapgrd.

Dementia Map is a joint effort between Lori La Bey of Alzheimer’s Speaks, and Dave Wiederrich of Memory Cafe Directory. Dementia Map is wholly owned by JADCOM Media LLC, an online media publishing company based in Portland, Oregon.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David L. Wiederrich

CEO, JADCOM Media LLC

503.970.4426 (media only)

Dave@DementiaMap.com

News Source: JADCOM Media LLC