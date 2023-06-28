ATLANTA, Ga., June 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Depth, the leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for mortgage fintech innovators, the residential finance industry and technology for emerging regulated markets (regtech), welcomes Berry College communications major Jasmynn Innis as its 2023 summer intern.



Photo Caption: Berry College communications major Jasmynn Innis.

A rising senior at Georgia’s Berry College pursuing a public relations concentration and a minor in Spanish, Innis in 2023 earned the prestigious Robert L. Frank Endowed Legacy Scholarship awarded by the college’s department of communications. Innis is also a student athlete playing on Berry’s varsity volleyball team, recently competing as a member of a DIII national volleyball team in Brazil.

Consistently achieving a dean’s list designation in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, she has demonstrated her communication skills as a marketing content creator for the college’s Center for Personal and Professional Development, a digital and social media content creator for its student newspaper and a graphic design editor for its literary magazine, the Valkyrie. Innis has also served as a seasonal ambassador for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

“We keep our eyes out for exceptional practitioners, including students who are soon to enter the workforce in earnest, which is how we met Jasmynn,” explained Depth founder and president Kerri Milam. “Clearly, Jasmynn possesses the traits essential for a member of the DepthSquad, including high performance standards, personal integrity, intellectual rigor and interpersonal skills, as well as a natural proclivity for communication. We feel fortunate to have found and persuaded Jasmynn to join us for the summer.”

Depth’s business model was conceived to fill a knowledge and service gap for growth-focused technology innovators driving the modernization and digitization of housing finance. Combining unrivaled strategic insights and top-shelf content development with native digital marketing acumen, Depth has a track record of success fueling adoption solutions and services across the mortgage lifecycle, from customer relationship management (CRM), appraisal and loan origination technology to innovations in mortgage servicing, quality control (QC) and capital markets.

About Depth:

Depth is a leading provider of consultative B2B marketing, public relations and reputation management services for the mortgage lending and residential finance industries. Since 2006, the firm has represented a clientele of established and emerging brands serving mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, real estate professionals and appraisers. Depth is committed to serving the cause of digital innovation and to practicing the pay-it-forward principle alongside The Golden Rule. Depth is a member and supporter of the Mortgage Bankers Association, Housing Finance Strategies and The Mortgage Collaborative.

For more information, visit: https://www.depthpr.com/

