DENVER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital mortgage platform Maxwell today announced it has added underwriting and closing services to the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform, enhancing the company’s comprehensive suite of technology and outsourced services for small and midsize lenders.

As with its processing solution, Maxwell’s underwriting and closing solutions are accessible through the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform on a white-label basis, with all outsourced personnel functioning as an integrated part of the lender’s operations team. Because the underwriters leverage Maxwell’s uniquely high-quality data gathered on the front end, the underwriting process is faster, which results in an improved borrower and lender experience.

Lenders can add team members as needed to accommodate the ebbs and flows of market dynamics while maintaining full ownership of customer data and delivering a fully branded, streamlined loan experience to borrowers.

Today’s unpredictable, high volume market creates a potentially costly challenge for small and midsize lenders, which struggle to scale and accommodate wildly fluctuating volume. The primary challenge they face is meeting output demands.

“Few, if any, small and midsize lenders can sustain, the right balance of skilled labor,” said Brian Simons, president of Maxwell, “enough to handle demand, but not so many that you sacrifice margin, and all who are skilled and experienced individuals.”

The Maxwell Fulfillment Platform is a complete technology and outsourced solution solves this issue. It enables small and midsize lenders to maintain the precise level of skilled U.S. personnel needed, regardless of market fluctuations, all at a price that rivals off-shore solutions. The platform’s team of seasoned processors have an average of 15 years of experience and all are located in the U.S.

“Our lender clients constantly tell us they want Maxwell to provide end-to-end fulfillment services, because they know they’ll get technology and service that far exceeds any solution they’ve tried in the mortgage space,” said Simons. “After launching our fulfillment platform with processing services to rave reviews in May, this was a natural progression. We’re looking forward to growing our family of solutions, which are redefining the mortgage process and experience for borrowers, lenders and settlement service providers.”

“Lenders are in a ‘pig in a python’ situation right now, so it’s not surprising that the demand for embedded fulfillment solutions is high,” says John Paasonen, CEO and co-founder of Maxwell. “Beyond that, the needs of small to midsize lenders have not traditionally been served by technology partners. We are on a mission to help small and midsized lenders grow wildly successful businesses.”

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their team’s workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. A four-time HW Tech 100 winner, Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data across hundreds of thousands of loans to enable lenders to accelerate the mortgage lending process from application to closing.

Today, hundreds of lenders across the United States use Maxwell’s point-of-sale to originate $6 billion in mortgage loans each month at a cycle time 45 percent faster than the national average. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a preferred partner of The Mortgage Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

