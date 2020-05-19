DENVER, Colo., May 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital mortgage provider Maxwell today announced a new way for small and midsize lenders to scale processing capacity to meet market needs through the launch of the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform.



As an extension to Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform, the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform is a complete technology and outsourced solution to enable lenders to scale their business with access to teams of on-shore processors at off-shore prices. In an unpredictable market, small to midsize lenders who have difficulty scaling their business to accommodate market demands can seamlessly incorporate a team of seasoned processors with an average of 15 years of experience, all located in the United States. Driven by machine learning and AI technology, the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform ensures a flexible, efficient and high-quality processing experience.

“At Maxwell, our customers see us as true partners and often look to us for solutions beyond the POS solution we’re best known for. We created the Fulfillment Platform as the next extension of our product because we recognized their need to scale without an enterprise-sized budget,” said John Paasonen, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell. “Yes, we’re a point-of-sale, but our technology now allows us to leverage the power of our community of lenders to offer access to value previously only accessible by the largest lenders. Loan processing, powered by our technology, is one example of the ways we help them compete in the marketplace and continue to deliver a superb experience.”

Services delivered through the Maxwell Fulfillment Platform will be available on a white-label basis, with processors functioning as part of a lender’s operations team. Lenders can add processors as needed to accommodate the ebbs and flows of market dynamics, while maintaining full ownership of customer data and delivering a fully branded, streamlined loan experience to borrowers. Qualifying lenders can apply for early access to the Fulfillment Platform beginning today.

“In the midst of market uncertainty, agile lenders must rethink their operational flexibility. The Maxwell Fulfillment Platform enables lenders to better predict and control labor costs while maintaining quality, security and compliance,” said Brian Simons, who leads the Fulfillment Platform as president. “I’ve spent the last 10 years in third-party fulfillment and now — with the power of Maxwell’s technology — we plug directly into our lender’s systems, offering highly skilled processing talent, a better borrower experience, pipeline management and reporting through our POS.”

Maxwell’s Fulfillment Platform is licensed and SAFE Act compliant, ensuring full compliance with state regulations, and features bank-grade security and privacy measures that exceed market standards.

The Maxwell Fulfillment Platform was built to support both processors that work for partners in addition to the processors that Maxwell employs itself. Maxwell is also accepting discussions with other fulfillment partners to join the platform as it grows.

ABOUT MAXWELL

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. A four-time HW Tech 100 winner, Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data across hundreds of thousands of loans to enable lenders to accelerate the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting. Today, hundreds of lenders across the United States use Maxwell’s point-of-sale to originate $5 billion in mortgage loans each month at a cycle time 45 percent faster than the national average. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a preferred partner of The Mortgage Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

