HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 10, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital Warlock, a global digital marketing firm celebrating over 25 years in the Internet industry, recently made the decision to move to sunny Las Vegas, Nevada as its new home. As a new member of the local community, Digital Warlock also made a transition in its business approach – for the first time in over 20 years, the company would pursue the retail and local businesses directly, rather than focusing on providing white label discounted services to advertising agencies, marketing consultants, and web design firms.



“After working mostly behind the scenes for so long, especially during Covid, it is amazing and truly rewarding to work directly with local business owners,” said Scott Willis, Owner and Creative Director. “Las Vegas is experiencing incredible growth as new businesses and residents move in – it is exciting to be a part of a thriving community, and be able to help businesses reach out to each other in this region.”

As a result, the company completely restructured its website and marketing materials to reflect its new home and community involvement in Nevada’s three prominent chambers of commerce – the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, the Vegas Chamber of Commerce, and the new Southern Nevada Veterans Chamber of Commerce. This new website, for the first time in 20+ years now provides clear and transparent direct pricing for digital marketing services such as Search Engine Optimization, Secure Website Hosting, Local Maps and Directories Submission, and Press Release Distribution.

To further introduce the company to local businesses, Digital Warlock is now also providing member-only discounted pricing to any member of the three chambers of commerce – a savings of $1200 on SEO Services over a year, $200 off Local Maps and Directories, and a reduced rate of $59 a month for Secure Website Hosting.



To kick off the new services launch, and to take part in its first business trade show, Digital Warlock is an Event Sponsor for the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Ready, Set, Expo Annual Event at the M Resort Pavilion on September 18, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The company will be at Booth #64, near the stage and bar, and will be providing Warlock branded materials to all visitors, and will be raffling off a new Apple iPad, and a new Apple TV 4K during the event, to any business who submits a ticket request to receive free Search Engine Audit Reports.

To learn more about the Ready, Set, Go Expo with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, or to register for the event, go to https://www.hendersonchamber.com/readysetexpo2024.

The event will be held at the M Resort Pavilion, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd, Henderson, NV, 89044. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, contact Blossom Taveres directly at 725-251-6406.

About Digital Warlock:

Digital Warlock is a global digital marketing firm celebrating over 25 years in the Internet industry, and is now headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Digital Warlock specializes in weaving digital marketing magic to enhance business online presence, and is known as a premier destination for SEO (Search Engine Optimization and digital marketing expertise.

To learn more about Digital Warlock, visit https://digitalwarlock.com/, or call Digital Warlock directly at 303-807-6447.

