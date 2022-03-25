BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Outernational Holdings, LLC (dba Digitl Mediums) is proud to recognize and celebrate women and girls this month around the world in celebration of Women’s History Month. Digitl Mediums is committed to continuing its efforts to promote gender equality with meaningful partnerships, celebratory packaging and global storytelling efforts.

To mark the milestone, Digitl Mediums is announcing that it is working with the Fame Lady Squad and NFTignition to host a booth at the Los Angeles NFT.LA event (March 28-31). Immediately following NFT.LA, Digitl Mediums, Fame Lady Squad and NFTIgnition will host Women.NFT –– the first all-female NFT panel, NFT gallery event and a “From the Blockchain” podcast event to be held at various Los Angeles locations on April 1st & 2nd. The events serve to celebrate the impact that women and girls have made and continue to make and encourages female education and empowerment in the NFT, crypto and Web3.0 space.

“I am really proud to be a part of the movement we see happening in NFTs right now, and events like Women.NFT that amplify all the work being done to bring more women into the space,” said NFTignition, co-Owner of Fame Lady Squad. “For the first time, women have a chance to be at the forefront of new technology, and we are working hard to make sure that’s exactly what happens.”

Women.NFT will feature special appearances from the following influencers who are deeply vested in the NFT and crypto space: NFTignition (co-Owner of Fame Lady Squad and co-Host of the “From the Blockchain” podcast); Bored Becky (co-Owner of Fame Lady Squad and co-Host of the “From the Blockchain” podcast); Crypto WendyO (a crypto expert that provides marketing and media solutions for crypto companies globally and founder of the “O Show”); Toni Payne (founder of Champayner Social Club and the Host of the NFT Talk Show); Brooke J Lacey (a NFT project tech advisor, blockchain developer, crypto TikTok creator, speaker & educator, and Web3.0 tech recruiter); and Iris Ichishita (a filmmaker, executive, producer, digital engagement expert and entrepreneur with hands-on experience in creative development, content programming and physical production.

“Digitl Mediums is pleased to host the first NFT gallery event and panel to feature women in the NFT industry,” said Jay Estrella, CTO of Digitl Mediums. “The event serves to celebrate the impact that women and girls have made and will continue to make in the burgeoning NFT space.”

Attendance at NFT.LA and the Women.NFT events could not be possible without the sponsorship of Year of the Woman (a series of dynamic, one-of-a kind NFTs created by artist Yasmin Shima); Mine the Future (the first NFT that mines you Bitcoin – owners of MTF become profit partners in an industrial-grade BTC mining facility); DigitalSelf, Inc. (a leader in the metaverse space); TokenProof (lets you prove ownership of your digital assets without compromising safety or privacy, both online and IRL); Defintasy (a play-to-earn metaverse platform); and Macroverse.world (digital comics, collections and story-telling on the Blockchain).

About Digitl Mediums

Beverly Hills-based Digitl Mediums is a purpose-built team of strategists, digital marketing experts, creatives, and influencers passionate about building, evolving, and amplifying the reach, voice, people, and product offerings of the brands we represent. Our team’s collective experience is heavily rooted in sports, art, entertainment, emerging culture and creative marketing in the crypto industry to create the kind of advertising people want to experience, witness, hear, feel, promote, and pay for. Our team has been in the industry for over 40 years with experience working with some of the best in the industry, such as Nike, Sprite, Gatorade, Verizon, ADIDAS, and Spark Communications. For more information, please visit our Website: https://digitlmediums.com/

About Fame Lady Squad and NFTignition

Fame Lady Squad is not only the first generative female avatar NFT project but also the first community-led project, and its community exists to provide opportunities and support to women of all backgrounds in the crypto/NFT space. Fame Lady Squad is led by pioneering members of the woman’s NFT space: Bored Becky, Data Lady (Now Data) & NFTignition (known outside the NFT world as Danielle Davis). NFTignition is the Co-Owner of Fame Lady Squad. Some might know her as the Host of the Podcast series “From the Blockchain” or from her appearance on Bloomberg TV. For more information, please visit: https://nftignition.com/ and https://www.fameladysquad.com/our-story

