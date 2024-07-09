MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., July 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — New industry research commissioned by SeQuel Response and conducted by ISG Research shows 61% of marketers have increased direct mail investments in the last year, up 12% from 2023 data.



The 2024 Direct Mail Marketing Benchmark Report provides an analysis of the current direct mail marketing landscape and its effectiveness, showcasing data collected from both B2B and B2C marketing leaders and consumers.

The full report is available at: https://www.sequeldm.com/directmailreport/.

Pouring dollars into channels lacking clear targeting and messaging leads to flat results. Marketers are now focusing on direct response strategies proven to effectively reach audiences through personalized and impactful interactions. Direct mail, with its track record of delivering high response rates and conversions, continues to be a reliable and high-performing marketing channel.



Insights from the report indicate that both marketers and consumers continue to view direct mail as a potent tool for fostering deeper connections and enriching experiences:

Despite a drop in 2023 volumes, confidence in direct mail remains: direct mail is showing greater growth investments than all other direct response advertising channels.

Even in a digital world, direct mail remains both relevant and impactful: 96% of respondents have experienced improved or consistent direct mail performance over the last year.

Marketers are increasingly weaving direct mail into their omnichannel strategies: 90% of respondents report that integration positively impacts campaign performance.

Direct mail fights digital ad fatigue: 72% of consumers engage with mail each week – up 3% from last year.

The mail channel is a firm consumer favorite: direct mail is the second most enjoyable form of advertising (second only to TV/video streaming).

