MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SeQuel Response is pleased to announce that Jody Johnson, CFO/COO, was selected for the 2021 Women in Business award by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. After receiving hundreds of nominations, the Business Journal recognizes just 50 women who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements, leadership qualities and community contributions throughout the Twin Cities.



PHOTO CAPTION: Jody Johnson, CFO/COO.

“I’m humbled to be chosen as a Women in Business honoree,” said Johnson. “I feel quite lucky to be a part of SeQuel where I get to be intimately involved in building out the larger team, solving complex problems and identifying opportunities, all while working with people whom I genuinely like and whose abilities I have the utmost confidence in.”

Throughout her career Jody has thrived in rapid growth environments. As a fast-paced and evolving agency, SeQuel was looking for a financial leader to establish business process solutions focused on scalability and rapid revenue growth. In August 2018, Jody Johnson joined SeQuel as Vice President of Finance and in only 14 months was promoted to the inaugural position of Chief Financial Officer. In late 2020, she added Chief Operating Officer to her resume. In addition to her career accomplishments, Jody actively supports her professional community and a variety of philanthropic programs.

“In Jody’s short tenure with SeQuel Response, her unique leadership style generated a compelling sense of discipline and responsibility company-wide, to calmly inspire the transition of our financial culture into one of purpose and accountability,” explained SeQuel Co-founder and CEO Jay Carroll. “Her persistence and thoroughness also successfully guided us through the COVID-19 pandemic to position the agency for stability during a challenging time for so many. We are proud of Jody’s recognition and more than thankful for her significant contribution to SeQuel.”

The 2021 honorees were featured in the Business Journal’s special Women in Business publication on October 15, and celebrated during a luncheon event on October 18 in Minneapolis.

