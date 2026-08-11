TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic®, a leading provider of digital mortgage solutions, has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.



Image caption: DocMagic, Inc.

The annual program, now in its 20th year, recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee engagement, workplace culture and organizational excellence. Honors are based on a comprehensive evaluation of workplace practices, culture and employee experience, recognizing organizations that foster positive, high-performing work environments.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles is a tremendous honor because it reflects what matters most: our people,” said Pat Theodora, CEO of DocMagic. “We’ve built a culture centered on collaboration, recognition and continuous growth. Our employees are the driving force behind our success, and this award is a testament to the environment we’ve created together.”

DocMagic’s workplace is built on innovation and strong working relationships. Employees enjoy a team-oriented environment where contributions are valued, accomplishments are celebrated and colleagues work together to achieve shared success.

Collaboration is always encouraged, with employees regularly working across teams to solve challenges, share ideas and contribute to company-wide initiatives. This approach fosters professional growth while empowering employees to make a meaningful impact beyond their immediate roles.

Leadership drives initiatives that support strong employee engagement and a workplace that leads to long-term retention. Achievements are highlighted across internal communications, company meetings and digital channels, reinforcing employee appreciation and visibility.

DocMagic was honored at the 2026 Best Places to Work awards ceremony on August 6, 2026, at The Biltmore Los Angeles. For more information on the Best Places to Work Award and this year’s winners visit https://labusinessjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/2026-BPTW_opt_v2.pdf.

About DocMagic

DocMagic® provides a complete digital mortgage platform for the mortgage industry, delivering proprietary document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, eClosing, eNotarization, eNote and eVault technology in one unified solution. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, DocMagic helps lenders, settlement service providers and investors move loans from application through post-closing with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. AI deepens that foundation through the company’s Intelligent Agentic Network. For more information, visit www.docmagic.com.

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: DocMagic, Inc.