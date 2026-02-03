TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DocMagic, Inc. announced today that it has once again been named to HousingWire’s Tech100 Mortgage list, earning recognition every year since the program’s inception. The annual award recognizes the most innovative technology companies transforming the mortgage industry.



Image caption: DocMagic, Inc. logo.

DocMagic made several major product announcements in 2025. In September, the company launched DocMagic® One, a new platform for mortgage lenders that brings every critical loan manufacturing step into a single, intuitive experience, giving lenders of any size immediate access to eClosing, eNotarization, and eVault capabilities without added operational complexity. In October, the company announced it had been granted two patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its system and method of “Determining Similar Loan Documents” and for its system and method of “Enabling Electronic Loan Documents.” And in November, DocMagic revealed it had enhanced its Total eClose™ platform with a new in-person electronic notarization (IPEN) capability for broader digital closing flexibility.

Launched in 2013, HousingWire’s Tech100 award continues to spotlight the most innovative and impactful tech organizations in housing. Winners benefit from visibility among potential clients and partners and industry recognition. The award is broken into two categories: the Tech100 Mortgage Award, which recognizes the companies and solutions that are revolutionizing the mortgage process from origination to closing and from servicing to secondary markets, and the Tech100 Real Estate Award, which recognizes technology companies changing the home sales process.

“Our approach to innovation has always been grounded in the realities lenders face every day,” said Pat Theodora, co-founder and CEO of DocMagic. “Being named to HousingWire’s Tech100 reflects that focus. We invest in technology that supports accuracy, collaboration, and execution across the loan lifecycle, helping lenders adapt to change without adding unnecessary complexity.”

“The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways,” said Sarah Wheeler, editor-in-chief at HousingWire. “They’re building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like.”

DocMagic delivers a complete digital mortgage ecosystem that integrates compliance, document generation, eSign, eClosing, eVaulting and collaboration in one connected environment. Automated compliance and data-validation controls enforce accuracy from origination to post-closing. Its intelligent, rules-based document generation engine ensures accurate, compliant packages for every loan. ClickSign®, Total eClose and SmartSAFE® (solutions for eSignature, eClosing and eVaulting respectively) create a secure and consistent framework for every digital interaction. Together, these core technologies give lenders a reliable, end-to-end digital lending workflow that improves precision, speed and regulatory confidence.

For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About DocMagic:

DocMagic provides end-to-end document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. For nearly 40 years, our patented and award-winning innovations have evolved with the industry—from pioneering digital workflows to integrated AI-driven capabilities. We partner closely with lenders, settlement service providers and investors to implement successful eStrategies that drive faster closings, reduced costs and exceptional borrower experiences. For more information, visit www.docmagic.com.

