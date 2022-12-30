ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Docsnap, the first nationwide Consumer Health Utility, supports consumers leveraging their HIPAA rights to take ownership of all their medical records. Docsnap announced today its partnership with FlexCare Digital Health to expand access to quality healthcare services for members, families, employees, veterans, Medicare, and Medicaid Patient services. This partnership allows docsnaps’ members to benefit from Telemedicine & TeleDentistry virtually, 24/7/365. Docsnap and FlexCare will start their partnership immediately to begin providing digital health access to all docsnap members and enterprise customers.



Image Caption: FlexCare Digital Health and docsnap.

“Docsnap is excited to welcome FlexCare Digital Health to our partnership family, filling a vital need for our members. As the founder of docsnap and the father of a daughter with a chronic health issue, having access to virtual care visits when it’s needed and not when you are told you can have it is critical for the reduction of pain and suffering, stress and anxiety, and the high cost of avoidable urgent care and emergency room visits,” said founder Dr. Anthony Mari.

According to UnitedHealth Group research, two-thirds of hospital ED visits annually by individuals in the United States – 18 million out of 27 million – are avoidable. By docsnap and FlexCare providing access 24/7 to compensate for the nation’s shortage of Primary Care providers, docsnap provides members “peace-of-mind,” knowing they have access to advice about urgent and emergent care when they need it!

“FlexCare is excited to partner with docsnap in providing virtual care services for their Consumer Health Utility,” said Principal Lee Shoemake. “We view this as a tremendous opportunity to provide a valuable benefit to millions of docsnap members.”

A virtual consult by a licensed physician or dentist from the comfort and convenience of a computer or mobile device can help members get the care they need when they need it.

FlexCare is committed to fulfilling this important member benefit, which will not only assist with providing on demand care, but it will also close the gap of availability to digital health providers.

Learn more: https://flexcare.com/

About FlexCare

FlexCare Digital Health is a leading provider of online and on-demand healthcare delivery services to private and public employers, associations, brokers, school systems, and more. By using digital health services instead of more expensive urgent care and ER visits, FlexCare cuts unnecessary costs and keeps members smiling, instead of waiting.

In addition to Telemedicine, FlexCare also offers TeleDentistry, Virtual Primary Care, Dermatology, Behavioral Health, Telespine and other digital health services.

FlexCare seamlessly provides multiple member benefits, either bundled or unbundled, which improves not only access, but cuts the overall cost of care for members and their dependents.

