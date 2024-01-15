DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Florida and Georgia today announced the official start of their 8th annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest. The annual essay contest recognizes top teachers – as nominated by their classroom students – rewarding teachers with a $500 sponsorship check and special end-of-year class party.



Image Caption: 8th annual Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Starting today, the essay contest is open at participating Applebee’s restaurants in Florida and Georgia that are owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises (see complete list of participating restaurants below).

One deserving teacher from each school district throughout 13 counties in Florida and Georgia will be awarded with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class!*

To nominate a teacher and enter the contest, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee’s explaining why their teacher deserves to be Applebee’s “Teacher of the Year.”

Elementary school students are required to nominate their teacher with a 1/2 page essay, while middle and high school students are required to write a 500-word essay on why their teacher is most deserving. As an additional incentive, students who enter an essay will also receive a free ice cream certificate** for later use.

Essay submissions are limited to one per student and will be accepted at participating Applebee’s restaurants from Monday, January 8 through Sunday, March 17th, no later than 10 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 19th and end-of-year parties will be thrown before Friday, June 14th, 2024. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Free-Dinner-for-Four certificates for the winning essay writer.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the launch of our eighth annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest at our Florida and Georgia restaurants,” said Kathleen Malato, Doherty’s Director of Operations for Applebee’s Florida and Georgia. “We’re honored to recognize the local teachers who work so hard to educate the youth. It’s truly gratifying to provide a platform where students can share the meaningful impact of their teachers make and to spotlight local community members making a difference each and every day.”

Applebee’s Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in:

FLORIDA : Cape Coral, Cutler Bay, Delray Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Greenacres, Hialeah, Jacksonville, Margate, Naples, North Port, Okeechobee, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Tamarac, Venice, Vero Beach, and West Palm Beach.

: Cape Coral, Cutler Bay, Delray Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Greenacres, Hialeah, Jacksonville, Margate, Naples, North Port, Okeechobee, Pembroke Pines, Port St. Lucie, Punta Gorda, Sarasota, St. Augustine, Tamarac, Venice, Vero Beach, and West Palm Beach. GEORGIA: Waycross.

*One winner will be selected from each school district. Prizes are subject. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.

**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee’s® locations in FL and GA. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,654 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 140 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 13 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 25th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,00 people and donated over $5.3 million directly back to those in need. ( https://www.dohertyinc.com/ )

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lynn Munroe

lynn@maracaibomedia.com

845-548-1211

News Source: Doherty Enterprises