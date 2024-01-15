ALLENDALE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in New Jersey announced today the launch of their 8th annual “Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest.” Developed to acknowledge exceptional local educators, the contest encourages students to write an essay nominating the special teacher who has had the most impact on their educational journey. Winning teachers receive a $500 check to better their classrooms and the opportunity to host an exclusive end-of-year class celebration at their local Doherty-owned Applebee’s.



Caption: Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest.

Starting today, the teacher essay contest is live at participating Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee’s® restaurants in New Jersey (refer to the complete list of participating restaurants below).

After the judging period concludes this spring, eight outstanding teachers from New Jersey will each receive a $500 check to enrich their classrooms for the 2024-2025 academic year. Additionally, these deserving educators can host an end-of-year party for their current class!*

To participate, students can nominate their favorite instructors by submitting essays in-person at their nearby New Jersey Doherty Enterprise-owned Applebee’s®. The essays should illustrate why their nominated teacher deserves the prestigious title of Applebee’s® “Teacher of the Year.”

For elementary school students, a ½ page essay is required for nomination, while middle and high school students must craft a compelling 500-word essay detailing why their teacher is most deserving of this recognition. As an added incentive, all students submitting essays will receive a complimentary ice cream certificate** for future use.

The submission guidelines allow for one essay per student and will be accepted exclusively at the participating Applebee’s® restaurants from Monday, January 8th through Sunday March 17th with a deadline of 10 pm ET. The announcement of winners is scheduled for Friday, April 19th, and the end-of-year parties will take place before Friday, June 14th. If circumstances prevent these celebrations, class parties will be substituted with two Free-Dinner-for-Four certificates.

“We are thrilled to kick off our eighth annual ‘Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest’ at our New Jersey locations,” remarked Kevin Coughlin, Doherty’s Director of Operations. “Recognizing the tireless efforts of local teachers in shaping young minds is truly an honor. Providing a platform for students to articulate the profound impact of their teachers and spotlighting community champions who make a difference daily is immensely rewarding.”

The Applebee’s® Above and “BEE”yond Teacher Essay Contest warmly welcomes submissions at the following NJ Applebee’s® locations, all owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises:

Brick

Bridgewater

Butler

Clark

Clifton

Edison

Garfield

Hackensack

Hackettstown

Hillsborough

Howell

Jersey City

Jersey Gardens

Kearny

Lacey

Linden

Manahawkin

Manalapan

Manchester

Middletown

Milltown

Olive

Newark

Newton

North Bergen

Ocean

Paramus

Parsippany

Phillipsburg

Piscataway

Rockaway

Tinton Falls

Totowa

Union

NOTES:

*Two winners will be selected from each set of counties, grouped together by the following geographic areas: – (Bergen, Passaic, Hudson); (Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union); (Morris, Sussex, Essex); and (Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean). Please note, essay submissions from the 2024-2025 school year will also be included in this year’s voting. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.

**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee’s® locations in NJ. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,654 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 140 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 13 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 25th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,00 people and donated over $5.3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

