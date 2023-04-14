NAPA, Calif., April 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Earth Day 2023 brings a vibrant green to the terrain and vineyards of Domaine Carneros as the 2022-23 winter rains have provided much needed relief from the past five years of draught in California. 2023 will mark a significant advance in the winery’s record of sustainability when a new solar microgrid and battery system comes online, providing the winery over 75% energy independence. Since its founding in 1987, Domaine Carneros has put sustainability initiatives at the forefront of their daily practices, consistently working to minimize their environmental impact as true stewards of the land.



The intention at Domaine Carneros is to create the best wines and most memorable sparkling wine experiences through healthy land, vines, and people. For the 36 years since its founding, Domaine Carneros has pushed the sustainability envelope to ensure that the winery lives as lightly on the land as possible while producing excellent grapes, and, of course, wine. In pursuit of the highest standards, Domaine Carneros has sought and received certifications from numerous prestigious sustainable organizations. Annual assessments and audits seek out new areas to improve upon rigorous standards of sustainability not only for the winery, but also for its place in the community and as an employer.

The winery implements the following measures towards continuous improvement:

Re-use and recycling

Through composting, recycling, and reuse, over 90% of solid waste is diverted from landfills.

Water used in the production process is recycled and used to irrigate the estate vineyards.

A decade-long packaging reuse program, whereby 20-25% of cases and inserts are reused for in-house purposes.

Sustainability Practices

Solar energy has long been a crucial aspect of Domaine Carneros’ sustainability plan, having installed the largest solar collection system of any winery in the world when it was implemented in 2003. In 2023, Domaine Carneros will be among the first wineries in the Napa Valley to install a solar microgrid and battery system, which will supply 75% of the winery’s power, and ultimately allow the winery to be self-sustaining during power outages.

The winery’s use of skylights, building into the earth, and employing night cooling systems to maintain cellar temperatures all contribute to energy conservation as well as robust employee involvement in daily conservation efforts.

The winery practices Integrated Pest Management using natural controls for vineyard pests such as boxes to attract owls which feed on voles and using cover crops that attract beneficial insects to control insect pests.

Grape pomace from harvest is used to feed local cattle in a region of California with historic ties to the dairy business.

Commitment to Employees

The winery has strong principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, and its staff is reflective of that commitment.

The winery practices open book management, inspiring all employees to be a part of a collective success.

The winery fosters and encourages mentorship for its staff and embraces professional development beyond the team in the form of scholarship offerings and a fellowship.

The winery has been awarded several prestigious honors from the state of California and other well-respected organizations. In April 2023, the winery received the RISE Leadership Award for outstanding waste prevention and greening of its supply chain. In 2020, the winery received the Napa Climate NOW! award for being a Climate Champion in the Business Category. The winery also received the California Green Medal Business Award in 2019 for “demonstrating smart business through efficiencies, cost savings, and innovation from implementing sustainable practices.” Only four wineries are awarded the medal each year, so the honor is quite significant given the number of wineries in the state.

Domaine Carneros has been a Bay Area Green Business since 2014, Fish Friendly Farming certified since 2015, Napa Green Land & Winery since 2014 and Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing since 2015.

Looking towards the future, CEO Remi Cohen reiterated the foundations of the winery’s philosophy which she is carrying forward, “Domaine Carneros has always been a leader in thoughtful winemaking and vineyard management, looking towards furthering our sustainability practices and initiatives. As we meet new climate challenges, the winery will always look to be a leader with a light footprint as well as a strong investment in the future of its team and the industry.”

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating a vision of terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the methode traditionelle of sparkling wine production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to chardonnay, and 250 acres planted to pinot noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines largely estate grown and limited production pinot noirs.

