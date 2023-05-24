NAPA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founded in 1987, in the Carneros appellation of Northern California by the Champagne Taittinger family, Domaine Carneros is a grower producer of ultra-premium sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs. Domaine Carneros has become the benchmark for California sparkling wine, reflecting both the individuality of the Carneros’ terroir and the craftsmanship of its French legacy.



Image Caption: Pictured: New Southeast Asian “Bubbles & Bites” Experience Debuts June 1st – Photo Credit: Sakhon Nhek.

WHAT: The Art of Sparkling Wine Pairing: Bubbles & Bites

The popularity of the Bubbles & Bites tasting menu, first launched in 2018, has been a special experience for visitors who wish to explore the versatility of sparkling wine with different cuisines. To date, the winery has focused on Asian, Mexican, Moroccan and Spanish pairings and now announces its next cuisine of focus…a journey through Southeast Asia.

Experience the versatility of sparkling wine in this curated food & wine pairing which highlights the flavors of cuisines around the globe. This limited-edition menu takes you on a journey through Southeast Asia. Celebrate the diversity of cuisine in Vietnam, Thailand, and India, and discover unexpected and delightful pairings with sparkling wine. Join us for this food & wine pairing experience that includes four savory and one sweet bite, each of which has been specially designed to pair with four of Domaine Carneros’ top-rated estate grown sparkling wines – Ultra Brut, Estate Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosé, and Verméil Demi-Sec. Led by the winery’s most seasoned wine educators, this experience will shed a new light on the versatility of sparkling wine.

Menu

Vietnamese style Shrimp on Rice Noodles Lemongrass marinated shrimp served atop rice noodles tossed in a cooling nuoc cham vinaigrette. Paired with 2018 Domaine Carneros Ultra Brut

Massaman Curry with Paneer Seared Indian paneer cheese served over a nest of crispy rice sticks and bathed in a traditional Thai Massaman curry. Paired with 2018 Domaine Carneros Estate Brut Cuvée

Pork Banh-Mi Marinated thinly sliced pork on a homemade roll, dressed with traditional pickled carrots & daikon, fresh cilantro, sriracha aioli, and mushroom duxelles. Paired with 2019 Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé

Thai style Chicken Larb Ground chicken with lemongrass, chili, garlic, cilantro & mint, and Chinese long beans served on a bed of crisp lettuce. Paired with 2018 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec

Pandan Custard Cake Thai custard cake infused with Pandan leaves and topped with fresh basil whipped cream. Paired with 2018 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec

*Dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please call the winery to discuss personalization

$99 cost, does not include gratuity or sales tax. $35 per person deposit is required for booking.

This unique tasting experience is available for groups up to 8, guests 21 years and older. 48-hour cancellation.

Domaine Carneros offers specialized versions of this experience for larger parties. Please call 707-257-0101 extension 150 for inquiries.

WHERE: Domaine Carneros Winery 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559

About Domaine Carneros

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards.

For more information, visit: https://www.domainecarneros.com/

Social: Domaine Carneros

Instagram | www.instagram.com/domainecarneros

Twitter | www.twitter.com/domainecarneros

Facebook | www.facebook.com/domainecarneroswinery

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kimberly Noelle Charles of Charles Communications Associates

kcharles@charlescomm.com or 415.730.0064

News Source: Domaine Carneros