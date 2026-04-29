NAPA, Calif., April 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WHAT: The Art of Sparkling Wine Pairing: Bubbles & Bites — Since its debut in 2018, the beloved Bubbles & Bites tasting series has transported Domaine Carneros’ guests around the world one menu at a time. From Mexico to Morocco, Spain and the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and most recently Peru, this celebration of diverse cultural culinary traditions now highlights the vibrant islands of the Caribbean: introducing Bubbles & Bites: Colors of the Caribbean, debuting May 1, 2026.



Image caption: May 2026 Bubbles & Bites Caribbean Menu – Photo credit Domaine Carneros.

The Caribbean is not a single cuisine but an incredible blend of flavors from a mosaic of islands, cultures, and centuries of culinary exchange shaped by Indigenous heritage, African tradition, and European influence. Drawing on the bold, spice-forward flavors of Jamaica and the deeply soulful home cooking of Puerto Rico, this limited-edition pairing experience invites guests to discover how sparkling wine rises beautifully to meet the heat, sweetness, and complexity that define Caribbean cooking.

The experience includes four savory and one sweet bite, each thoughtfully designed to pair with four of Domaine Carneros’ top-rated Carneros sparkling wines: Ultra Brut, Estate Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosé, and Verméil Demi-Sec. Guided by the winery’s most seasoned wine educators, guests will gain a fresh perspective on sparkling wine’s remarkable range and versatility.

MENU:

:: Jamaican Corn Soup

Sweet yellow corn, onion, garlic, bell peppers, and celery simmered in coconut milk with both sweet and yellow potatoes, accented with fresh thyme and a touch of Scotch bonnet pepper heat.

Paired with the 2019 Domaine Carneros Ultra Brut

:: Shrimp Mojo Isleño

Tender shrimp sautéed in a vibrant sauce native to Puerto Rico, made from roasted peppers, onions, garlic, green olives, capers, and tomato, finished with a bright splash of vinegar and bay leaf.

Paired with the 2021 Domaine Carneros Estate Brut Cuvée

:: Puerto Rican Pastelón

Layers of sweet plantains and savory ground beef seasoned with sofrito, tomato, adobo, and sazón [*note 1], baked with onions and peppers and finished with melted cheddar, a Caribbean take on lasagna.

Paired with the 2022 Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé

:: Caribbean Style Jerk Chicken

Chicken thighs marinated in a bold house-made blend of Scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, garlic, ginger, scallions, brown sugar, and lime, grilled until perfectly charred and tender.

Paired with the 2022 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec

:: Pineapple Coconut Rum Cake

A dense, moist cake of coconut milk, vanilla, and aged dark rum, crowned with a caramelized butter-rum-pineapple glaze and toasted coconut.

Paired with the 2022 Domaine Carneros Verméil Demi-Sec

Dietary restrictions can be accommodated, please make your notes during the booking process at least 72 hours in advance and contact the winery with any questions.

This experience is offered at $99 per person (Club Members $79.20), not including gratuity or sales tax. A $35 per person deposit is required for booking.

90-minute experience, guests must be 21 years or older. An 18% service charge is added for groups of 5 or more. Please note there is a 48-hour cancellation policy.

To reserve: visit the Domaine Carneros website https://www.domainecarneros.com/visit

Call 707-257-0101 x 150 or email reservations@domainecarneros.com. Groups of 9 or greater, please contact the winery by phone or email to book.

This experience is available as a private booking for groups of 15-50 M-F, and as a private luncheon experience M-F. Please inquire with our events team for pricing and availability. 707-266-5122.

WHERE: Domaine Carneros Winery, 1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559

Learn more at: https://www.domainecarneros.com/visit/bubbles-bites-colors-of-the-caribbean

ABOUT DOMAINE CARNEROS

Founded in 1987 and celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Domaine Carneros embodies the vision of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, with terroir-driven sparkling wine crafted with the quality tenets of méthode traditionnelle production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, and 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery’s iconic château is a landmark of the Napa Valley, welcoming guests to experience its estate sparkling wines and limited production pinot noirs.

For additional information, images, and interview requests, please contact Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates at kcharles@charlescomm.com or 415-701-9463 (WINE)

NOTES:

[1] Sazón is a seasoned salt blend widely used in Latin Caribbean cooking particularly in Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican cuisines. The name simply means “seasoning” in Spanish.

The classic blend typically includes cumin, coriander, garlic powder, oregano, and salt, but the defining ingredient that gives it its signature warm golden-orange color is annatto (achiote), a natural dye derived from the seeds of the annatto tree. Some versions also include turmeric.

News Source: Domaine Carneros