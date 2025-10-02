NAPA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Domaine Carneros, the award-winning California grower-producer of Méthode Traditionnelle sparkling wines, joyfully announces its 2025 holiday wine gift collections. Curated by the team at the French-inspired château founded by Taittinger Champagne, situated at the gateway to wine country in northern California, the winery enjoys dreaming up inspired sparkling gifts for all those on your holiday list, including yourself!



Image caption: Domaine Carneros Coupes de Rose, photo credit Untapped Media.

With 20% off pricing for Chateau Society members on all gifts, special highlights this year include an array of both gourmet and non-food gifts designed to delight every palate and preference.

GOURMET GIFTS TO SAVOR

They’ve curated a range of gifts for the foodie in your life, both sweet and savory. Holiday Cheer features a dozen buttery and salted caramel chocolates infused with the Estate Brut, custom-made by Anette’s Chocolatier in Napa Valley, paired with a bottle of the critically acclaimed 2021 Estate Brut Cuvée, rich and layered with notes of lemon zest, green apple, and toasted brioche $73 | $58.40 club price.

Delight the Pinot lover on your list with Pinot Perfection a luxurious pairing of rich, silky Carneros Estate Pinot Noir and Himalayan Salted Caramel Dark Chocolates. The 2023 Estate Pinot Noir, with layered notes of vibrant red fruit, forest floor, and warm spice, is paired with a dozen handcrafted small-batch dark chocolates from Annette’s Chocolatier in Napa Valley – a heavenly match to savor $80 | $64 club price.

Take tree trimming to new heights with Deck the Halls – the HoliPop Popcorn Garland Kit includes everything needed to create a 14-foot popcorn garland, with a bit of merry munching on the side, paired with a bottle of the luscious 2021 Verméil Demi-Sec, offering flavors of nectarine, honeycomb, and lemon angel food cake $55 | $44 club price.

For the sweet tooth, Sweets & Sparkle features a festive red tin of Bonnie & Pop gourmet confections paired with the plush, complex Blanc de Noir with notes of Rainier cherry, peach, and toasted almond. The bounty includes Caramel Pearls, Milk Chocolate Haystacks, White Cookie Crunch, Almond Clusters, Double Dark Silk Truffle, Chocolate Espresso Meltaway, English Toffee and Peppermint Patties. $85 | $68 club price.

Classic indulgence meets plant-based perfection with Holiday Pearls – luxurious Zeroe vegan caviar crafted from seaweed sustainably harvested off the southern coast of France, transformed into delicate spheres with crisp, briny flavor enhanced by aromatic European herbs, paired perfectly with the vibrant 99-point 2019 Ultra Brut with brisk notes of green apple, peach, and shortbread cookie $130 | $104 club price.

Give the gift of effortless entertaining with The Perfect Spread – a curated charcuterie ensemble featuring Journeyman French-style saucisson sec salumi from Sonoma, olive oil and sel gris Rustic Bakery flatbread bites, small-batch apricot-cherry honey spread, family-farmed California-grown garlic-stuffed olives, and a complete seven-piece bamboo cheese board set with cheese knives, mini bowls, and spoons, paired with the vibrant 2022 Avant-Garde Pinot Noir bounding with juicy black cherry, red raspberry, warm oak, and cinnamon $125 | $100 club price.

LUXURY GIFT OFFERINGS AT ALL TIERS

For those seeking luxurious gifts beyond the culinary, Domaine Carneros presents a stunning selection of non-food offerings.

Pampered in Pink offers the gift of self-care and sparkle with all-natural spa essentials from elizabethW in San Francisco – featuring magnolia-scented body lotion and bath fizz that transform any evening into a spa retreat, plus chamomile lip polish for soft, hydrated lips – paired with the beloved 2021 Brut Rosé with delicate salmon-hued bubbles and notes of peach, raspberry, and ginger $110 | $88 club price.

Give the gift of luminous celebrations with Glimmer & Gold – four stemless Chevalier champagne flutes showcasing a gleaming electroplated gold finish and 11.1-ounce capacity, paired with the vibrant 2019 Ultra Brut, crisp with notes of lime zest, honeydew melon, and shortbread cookie $95 | $76 club price.

The Winning Match brings the gift of connection with the classic 2021 Estate Brut displaying rich, round notes of pear, ginger, and lemon crisp with lingering toastiness, paired with Umbra’s eye-catching Stax Four-in-a-Row game – sleek, sculptural, and the perfect pastime while lingering over bubbles $100 | $80 club price.

For that fashionable friend who sips in style, Coupes de Rosé features four flirty coupes with a vintage petal design in blushing pink handblown crystal, ready to be filled with the sophisticated 2021 Brut Rosé brimming with notes of tangerine, peach, and rose petal $110 | $88 club price.

The ultimate luxury for the sparkling aficionado, Sommelier’s Dream includes a dramatic stainless-steel saber blade engraved with the Domaine Carneros logo, complete with a black lacquer stand housed in a beautiful wood display box with latch for safe storage, paired with the unparalleled 2017 Le Rêve Blanc de Blancs – finely detailed, age-worthy, and destined to impress with intricate layers of ginger, crème brûlée, and citrus zest $353 | $282.40 club price.

In addition to all the great gourmet and non-food offerings, the winery has 11 beautifully packaged wine gift sets that highlight all sparkling wines, sets of sparkling wine and Pinot Noir, estate wines and much more. Packaged in attractive gift boxes in an array of colors, all gifts can be viewed here.

The winery offers many options for corporate gifting that are customizable for every price point. For customized gifting for corporate clients, contact the gift concierge by text or phone at 707-266-5128.

All gifts are available for winery pickup. For receipt by Thanksgiving, the last day for ground shipping outside of California is November 18th, within California, November 23rd. For receipt by Christmas, the last day for ground shipping outside of California is December 16th, within California, December 21st.

Chateau Society members enjoy a 20% discount on all gift sets with $1 shipping on all orders of $149 or more, non-club members enjoy $10 shipping from November 1 till December 31, 2025.

For more elegant, thoughtful gift ideas, delicious recipes, or delightful pairings for your festive entertaining this season, please visit the Domaine Carneros blog.

Happy Holidays! A votre santé!

Founded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 150 acres planted to Chardonnay, 250 acres planted to Pinot Noir. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines limited production pinot noirs grown on their estate vineyards

