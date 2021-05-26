WASHINGTON, D.C., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — To encourage everyone to take small steps for sun safety the National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention – and its national member coalition of over 40 organizations – has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as the 13th annual “Don’t Fry Day” to encourage sun safety awareness and to remind everyone to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Small Steps to Sun Safety.”



IMAGE CAPTION: Small Steps to Sun Safety.

“After a year of COVID we’re all eager to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. But, much as we’ve been working at protecting ourselves from the hidden virus, we also must protect ourselves from the hidden dangers of ultraviolet radiation,” says Dr. Boris Lushniak, co-chair of the National Council for

Skin Cancer Prevention and former Acting US Surgeon General. “Don’t Fry Day should remind us all to be COVID-safe but also to be sun-safe, by applying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and throwing on a wide-brimmed hat, while enjoying what the summer brings us.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the nation, with almost 5.5 million cases diagnosed in Americans each year – more than breast, colon, lung and prostate cancers combined. In fact, 1 out of every 5 Americans will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer in their lifetime.

Skin cancer is highly preventable. Over 90% of all skin cancer is caused by exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices.

Americans can dramatically reduce their risk of skin cancer by:

* Not burning or tanning intentionally – no tan is a safe tan

* Generously applying sunscreen (remembering to reapply every two hours)

* Wearing sun-protective clothing

* Seeking shade during peak times of the day

* Using extra caution near water, snow and sand

About Don’t Fry Day:

“Don’t Fry Day,” now in its thirteenth year, is a public awareness campaign that aims to reduce the number of new skin cancer diagnoses by promoting sun safety and encouraging people to protect their skin while enjoying the outdoors. Learn more at https://www.skincancerprevention.org/programs/dont-fry-day/

National Council members represent the nation’s premier physicians, researchers, clinicians and advocates for skin cancer prevention. Learn more at https://www.skincancerprevention.org/

MEDIA CONTACT

John Antonishak

National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention

Phone: (301) 801-4422

Email: dontfryday@skincancerprevention.org

MULTIMEDIA

IMAGE LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0526s2p-dontfry-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Small steps for Sun Safety.

News Source: National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention