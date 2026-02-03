LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that it maintained a Tier 1 Rating from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) throughout 2025. This quarterly rating was awarded for Dovenmuehle’s Federal Housing Administration (FHA) servicing performance under HUD’s Tier Ranking System II (TRS II).



Image caption: Dovenmuehle Mortgage.

The TRS II assigns an “A” grade to Tier 1 performers and evaluates servicers across multiple performance categories, including early delinquency intervention and Single Family Default Monitoring System (SFDMS) reporting. This premier designation underscores Dovenmuehle’s success in meeting FHA standards for delinquent loan servicing, foreclosure prevention, loss mitigation and reporting requirements. A key contributor to Dovenmuehle’s Tier 1 rating was its 100% Loss Mitigation Engagement score, reflecting the company’s proactive support for borrowers experiencing financial hardship.

“Maintaining a Tier 1 ‘A’ rating in FHA’s TRS II assessment reflects the strength of our servicing platform and our unwavering commitment to borrowers,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President of Default Administration Ron Malik. “Our 100% Loss Mitigation Engagement score reflects the priority we place on connecting with borrowers early, understanding their circumstances and delivering timely, effective solutions. We are proud to be recognized for meeting FHA’s high servicing and reporting standards.”

The TRS II Scorecard, issued quarterly by HUD, assesses servicers’ effectiveness in borrower support strategies and adherence to servicing guidelines for delinquent loans. For more information, visit https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/housing/sfh/nsc/trsovrvw.

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Dovenmuehle

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: Dovenmuehle