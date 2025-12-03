LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Rivermark Community Credit Union has expanded its partnership with DMI. Under this expanded relationship, Dovenmuehle will provide subservicing for Rivermark’s growing portfolio of mortgage loans, supporting the credit union’s expanding membership base and ensuring an exceptional servicing experience for members.



Rivermark is the third-largest credit union in Oregon, with roughly $3.2 billion in assets and 172,000 members. Rivermark continues its commitment to member service backed by DMI’s industry-leading security and performance standards. Exemplifying its excellence this year, DMI received an Above Average Primary Servicer Ranking from S&P Global Ratings, earned Fannie Mae’s Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Servicer Award, and successfully completed the 2024 SOC 1® Type 2 and SOC 2® Type 2 audits, conducted by independent evaluators.

“Partnering with Dovenmuehle allows us to maintain the high level of service our members expect while leveraging deep servicing expertise and a robust technology platform,” said Rivermark Vice President of Credit Administration Trevor Hutchens.

“As Rivermark continues growing, we’re thrilled to bring our advanced servicing technology and rigorous security standards to their expanded member base,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President Matt Budy. “Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to efficiency, transparency and exceptional member care.”

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

About Rivermark

Headquartered in Oregon City, Oregon, Rivermark Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative offering products, solutions, and services that empower more than 170,000 members to reach their financial goals. Find more information at www.rivermarkcu.org.

