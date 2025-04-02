LAKE ZURICH, Ill., April 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, today announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned the company an Above Average ranking as a residential mortgage loan subordinate lien servicer, in addition to reaffirming its Above Average ranking as a residential mortgage loan primary servicer with a stable outlook. This marks the 14th consecutive year Dovenmuehle has received an Above Average ranking for primary servicing, and the first time the company has earned the designation for subordinate lien servicing.



Image caption: Dovenmuehle Mortgage.

S&P’s review highlighted Dovenmuehle’s tenured senior management team, diverse and well-established client base, and ongoing investments in automation, operational enhancements and data security. The agency also cited Dovenmuehle’s robust IT infrastructure, strengthened disaster recovery capabilities, strong cybersecurity controls, sound internal control environment backed by multiple lines of defense and consistently strong audit results.

“The addition of our subordinate lien servicer ranking is both timely and meaningful given the growing demand for home equity products,” said Matt Budy, Senior Vice President at Dovenmuehle. “Our continued Above Average ranking from S&P reflects our long-term commitment to technology, strong internal controls and delivering high-quality service to our clients and their borrowers, even as operational demands and data security needs evolve.”

Since its 2024 assessment, S&P noted the following key developments:

Expansion of the data analytics and product management teams, including the hiring of a chief data officer and a head of product management;

Enhancement of disaster and data recovery protocols through the addition of immutable backup systems that supplement existing backups;

Transition of borrower secure messaging to the customer service department for more streamlined communication;

Implementation of a 24-hour accelerated outreach process to proactively address borrower complaints in loss mitigation;

Introduction of uniquely shaped mailers in loss mitigation to improve borrower engagement in assistance campaigns; and

Integration of mobile notary services into the loss mitigation process as an added option for clients.

Looking ahead, Dovenmuehle remains focused on automation and scalable technology solutions to support its expanding servicing portfolio. S&P’s stable outlook reflects confidence in the company’s management team, operational controls and continued performance as a subservicer of both prime and subordinate-lien mortgage loans.

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

