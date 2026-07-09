LAKE ZURICH, Ill., July 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Amber Cowan, first vice president of Default Operations, has been named a Mortgage Stars honoree by Mortgage Women Magazine. The program recognizes women making significant contributions to the mortgage industry through innovation, leadership and impact on colleagues and clients. Cowan is honored for modernizing default operations through data-driven innovation, her borrower-focused servicing strategies and her sustained commitment to building high-performing teams.



Image caption: Dovenmuehle’s Amber Cowan, 2026 Mortgage Star.

Cowan oversees 600 employees across collections, foreclosure, loss mitigation, REO, bankruptcy and property preservation. Over the past year, she led the integration of default operations KPI and SLA ecosystems into dynamic dashboards, giving leadership and operational teams the ability to measure performance trends against benchmarks and drill down to loan-level detail. She further expanded performance analytics by introducing geographic, loan type and seasonality data into performance monitoring, fundamentally shifting how non-performing assets are governed throughout their lifecycle.

Through automation initiatives including bulk processing workflows for borrower assistance milestones, Cowan’s team achieved a significant reduction in review timelines and related expenses. She helped expand Dovenmuehle’s capabilities to service HELOC and junior lien portfolios and collaborated across departments to improve claim recoverability reporting and operational visibility. She also modernized the borrower experience by supporting expanded omni-channel engagement, mobile notary services and remote online notarization.

“I’m honored to be recognized for work that I believe is moving the industry forward,” said Cowan. “But I’m most proud of the team behind these results. Every efficiency gain, every performance milestone reflects the dedication of the people I get to work alongside every day. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me.”

Beyond operational results, Cowan is recognized for her commitment to developing people. She introduced staff training initiatives in multiple formats, including video, interactive manuals and outside vendor trainings, and meets regularly with indirect reports to discuss their goals and professional growth.

Explore the full list of honorees: https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/written-stars-2026-mortgage-star-awards.

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

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News Source: Dovenmuehle