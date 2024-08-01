LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Vice President of the Escrow Department Patricia McCarthy was selected by HousingWire magazine for its annual Insiders awards program.



Photo caption: Dovenmuehle’s Patricia McCarthy.

McCarthy’s leadership and contributions to Dovenmuehle over the last two years led to her selection. As Vice President of the Escrow Department, McCarthy has implemented the Loss Draft Notification system, significantly streamlining customer interactions and operational processes. This innovative system allows homeowners to submit claims online, receive in-app notifications and access information on their claims, enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction. It also provides lenders with timely status updates on outstanding claims, improving overall efficiency.

“Patricia has been instrumental in Dovenmuehle’s success. Her ability to foster direct client interactions, implement innovative solutions and adapt to industry challenges exemplifies her dedication to excellence,” said Dovenmuehle Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glen Braun. “Her proactive leadership, particularly during crises like the Colorado wildfires, and her commitment to personalized support highlight her as deserving of this recognition by HousingWire.”

McCarthy has played a pivotal role in enhancing Dovenmuehle’s service delivery through continuous client feedback and data analysis. Her proactive approach includes daily calls with clients and leveraging JIRA system data to drive improvements. Patricia’s hands-on leadership and high-touch approach have built strong client relationships, ensuring timely assistance and resolution, particularly in times of crisis. Her efforts have increased operational efficiency and significantly boosted customer satisfaction and trust.

HousingWire’s selection committee carefully selected the 2024 Insiders based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 HousingWire Insiders, celebrating the intrapreneurs and operational leaders who tirelessly drive their organizations to new heights,” said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. “Over the past nine years, this award has highlighted the exceptional achievements of thousands of Insider honorees whose behind-the-scenes dedication and expertise have profoundly shaped the housing industry.”

About Dovenmuehle

Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors, and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily, one million unique visitors each month and has more than 6,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

