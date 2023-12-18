ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced a $10,000 donation to the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership to be used as a grant to help an eligible homebuyer working with the local nonprofit housing agency.



“Atlanta is ranked first in home price appreciation (68.6%) and fourth in rent increases (30%) according to data reported by the Atlanta Regional Commission data, factors that make it even harder for first-time homebuyers to get their foot in the door,” said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. “We are proud to partner with ANDP to help a local homebuyer have a homeownership stake in their community. We want to do all we can to tip the scales in favor of homeownership, particularly among traditionally underserved buyers.”

ANDP develops, finances, and advocates for affordable housing that promotes racial equity and healthy communities where families thrive. The grant funded by DPR is intended for a buyer whose income is at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) and not receiving additional financial assistance from ANDP. The funds can be used for down payment or closing costs (including a rate buydown) on the purchase of an ANDP property.

“We are pleased to receive donations year-round, but there’s something special about gifts received during the holidays that just makes this gift very special. We appreciate the ongoing support of DPR, especially in these times when buying a home may seem out of reach for many,” said John O’Callaghan, president and CEO of ANDP. “Gifts like these restore hope for our clients and help them take that all-important step toward building generational wealth through homeownership.”

ANDP was created in 1991 as a result of the merger of the Metropolitan Atlanta Chamber of Commerce’s Housing Resource Center and the Atlanta Economic Development Corporation’s Neighborhood Development Department. The impetus for ANDP’s creation was to address the diminishing supply of affordable housing in the Metropolitan Atlanta region as well as to help reclaim declining neighborhoods in its core. Throughout its history, ANDP has supported the creation of more than 11,000 units of housing for people of low-to-moderate incomes. For more information, visit the ANDP Homes website.

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

