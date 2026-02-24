ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that 40-year industry veteran Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, is the recipient of the 2025 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award.



Image caption: Down Payment Resource honors Merri Jo Cowen with 2025 Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award.

Now in its ninth year, the Beverly Faull Affordable Housing Leadership Award recognizes an individual or organization that has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing housing affordability. DPR created the award in memory of one of its first employees, Beverly Faull, whose dedication to improving access to homebuyer assistance programs helped shape the company’s mission. DPR will donate $5,000 to a housing nonprofit of Cowen’s choice.

Cowen’s career began in the early 1980s at the Reno Sparks Board of Realtors®, where she rose from data entry to MLS director and later led the creation of a regional MLS serving Reno and Carson City. In 2003, she became the inaugural CEO of the Northern Nevada Regional MLS. She joined MidFlorida Regional MLS in 2008 as CEO and guided its rebrand to Stellar MLS in 2019. Stellar MLS is now the third largest MLS in the United States, serving more than 80,000 subscribers.

Under Cowen’s leadership, Stellar MLS has prioritized equity, accessibility and the responsible use of technology to reduce barriers to homeownership. With DPR’s software tools integrated into its MLS, agents can identify more than 80% of properties in the database that qualify for down payment programs. Through ongoing education, marketing and product adoption, more than 158,000 agents, brokers and consumers have engaged with DPR tools over the past year.

Cowen also founded Stellar Cares, a charitable arm of Stellar MLS, to support housing and community organizations. Since its 2023 launch, Stellar Cares has distributed $500,000 to 34 organizations, including $229,500 dedicated to affordable housing initiatives focused on housing stability education and community resilience.

In addition, Cowen has led initiatives that strengthen fair housing and data transparency, including Stellar MLS’s conversion to the RESO Data Dictionary, reciprocal MLS access agreements spanning 11 states and 17 countries and consumer tools such as Finding Homes, a voice-enabled home search platform for people with visual impairments, and SkySlope Offers, which helps reduce bias by concealing buyer names. Cowen has served twice as president of the Council of Multiple Listing Services and contributes to numerous national and international industry organizations.

“Merri Jo’s career has been defined by service innovation and a deep belief that fair access to housing data and resources creates stronger communities,” said Rob Chrane, DPR’s founder and CEO. “Through her leadership at Stellar MLS, she has expanded opportunities for first-time and underserved buyers while setting a powerful example of how technology and purpose can work together to advance housing affordability.”

