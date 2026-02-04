ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 4, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting homebuyers with down payment programs, has been named to HousingWire’s 2026 Mortgage Tech100 list. DPR first appeared on the HousingWire Tech100 list in 2017.



DPR connects lenders, real estate professionals and consumers with the nation’s more than 2,600 homebuyer programs, helping borrowers overcome affordability barriers and achieve sustainable homeownership. In January, DPR released new insights from its Q4 2025 Homeownership Program Index, identifying more than 2,600 homebuyer programs nationwide — a 6% year-over-year increase — underscoring the role these programs continue to play as affordability pressures persist. DPR also expanded adoption of its lender tools, helping teams integrate program eligibility into everyday workflows, reducing manual research and improving borrower outcomes.

DPR’s product suite includes the DPA Directory, a centralized hub that allows product and capital markets teams to evaluate and select homebuyer programs nationwide. The Loan Officer Portal automatically matches borrowers to company-approved programs, while the Underwriter Portal provides real-time access to eligibility criteria, overlays and documentation requirements. DPR’s Consumer Portal offers personalized landing pages that allow homebuyers to explore program options early, generating better-prepared leads for lenders and real estate partners.

By integrating with the Encompass® LOS, DPR eliminates the need for manual program research and reduces friction between origination and underwriting. Loan officers gain instant visibility into benefit amounts, eligibility criteria and approval workflows, while selected programs flow seamlessly downstream. By automating DPA discovery and compliance, DPR enables lenders to confidently offer more financing options, improve borrower satisfaction and expand market reach.

Beyond origination, DPR delivers data-driven insights that help lenders identify missed opportunities. Its Declined Loan Analysis applies DPR’s nationwide program database to lenders’ declined applications, revealing how many could have been approved with the right support. Recent analyses show that up to 40% of declined purchase loans may have been eligible for assistance, translating into a potential 2% to 5% lift in production without additional marketing spend. On average, each declined borrower qualified for 10 potential programs, underscoring that awareness, not access, is often the primary barrier.

“As affordability pressures persist nationwide, down payment programs continue to play a critical role in helping borrowers bridge the gap to homeownership,” said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. “Our focus is on making these programs easy to find, easy to use and fully embedded into lending workflows so lenders can turn qualified demand into sustainable homeownership opportunities. We’re honored to be recognized by HousingWire for the impact our technology is making.”

“Technology is no longer a nice-to-have, and it’s not defined by partnership announcements that fail to deliver meaningful progress,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “Today, technology is the business strategy. The right tech stack now determines who can recruit top talent, gain market share, and expand margins.”

For a complete list of 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2026-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

ABOUT DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,600 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit www.downpaymentresource.com/.

