ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading affordability intelligence platform, today announced it has earned a spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned companies after achieving significant revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. DPR was also honored on the 2023 and 2025 Inc. 5000 lists.



Image caption: Down Payment Resource logo.

The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth over three years, from 2022 to 2025. Inc.’s vetting process includes verifying each company’s financial data, eligibility and compliance with list criteria. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based and independent as of December 31, 2025. Eligible companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, with minimum revenues of $100,000 in 2022 and $2 million in 2025.

DPR’s growth comes amid persistent affordability pressures and elevated mortgage rates, underscoring sustained demand for tools that connect qualified buyers with the programs that can make homeownership possible.

“Being recognized by Inc. for the second consecutive year is a reflection of what our team has built and what the market is telling us loud and clear that down payment program intelligence is essential for lenders and real estate agents competing in today’s homebuying market,” said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of Down Payment Resource. “With more than 2,700 programs now available nationwide, we are proud to help more people become homeowners while supporting the lenders, agents and partners who make it happen.”

For complete Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles, rankings and an interactive database sortable by industry, location and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Down Payment Resource

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the mortgage industry’s affordability intelligence platform, operationalizing down payment assistance at scale for lenders, MLSs and API users. Its embedded intelligence helps automate DPA eligibility, decisioning and delivery, connecting homebuyers with the assistance they need through a national database of over 2,700 programs. DPR’s technology is used by seven of the top 25 mortgage lenders, two of the largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://www.downpaymentresource.com/.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies. For more information, visit inc.com.

X: @DwnPmtResource #downpaymentassistance #downpayment @Inc

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Anne Hoekstra (for Elizabeth Schroeder)

Depth for Down Payment Resource

anne@depthpr.com

616-279-6594

News Source: Down Payment Resource