FLORENCE, Ala., Sept. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Shoals’ favorite farm-to-table grocery store, Cottonwood Farm & Grocery, now partners with United Natural Foods (UNFI) to offer all of your niche organic and natural favorites – right around the corner.



UNFI, the same distributor who stocks Whole Foods, has already delivered their first truck to the Shoals, allowing Cottonwood customers to enjoy their big-name favorites without driving more than an hour to purchase them.

“We’re always thinking about what our community wants and needs,” said co-owner Brian Williamson Jr. “We don’t want people having to drive to Huntsville, Nashville, or Birmingham to get their groceries when we can easily provide those goods for them.”

Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is the first and only business in the Shoals to offer wholesale UNFI products — such as Annie’s Homegrown, Justin’s Peanut Butter, Chobani and LaCroix, among others — as well as 100 percent organic fruits and vegetables of better quality than Publix or Amish produce.

“If there’s something you don’t see in the store but you usually pick up on your Whole Foods run, I guarantee we can get it,” Williamson said. “Why would you need to go to Trader Joe’s when you’ve got us right around the corner?”

Since their grand opening in April, Cottonwood Farm & Grocery has offered downtown Florence fresh flowers and produce as well as humanely raised meats and dairy products. Their focus on providing farm fresh goods has bolstered community education of local versus wholesale farming, and the organic, natural offerings provided by UNFI complement that goal.

Current UNFI-provided products include:

* LaCroix Sparkling Water

* Topo Chico Sparkling Water

* WOODSTOCK Pickles

* Annie’s Homegrown Mac and Cheese, Snack Mix, and Cereal

* Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups

* Kettle Brand Potato Chips

* Bragg Liquid Aminos and Apple Cider Vinegar

* Near East Pilaf and Couscous

* Kind Granola Bars

* Angie’s Popcorn

* Chobani Greek Yogurt

* Tubs of trail mix

* Dozens and dozens more!

Current organic fruits and vegetable selection includes:

* Broccoli slaw

* Carrots (Regular and Baby)

* Cucumbers

* Herbs (including basil, rosemary, and thyme)

* Lettuce and salad mixes

* Mushrooms

* Onions

* Mini sweet peppers

* Baby potato mix

* Tomatoes (heirloom and cherry)

* Pink Lady apples

* Bananas

* Red seedless grapes

* Peaches (white and yellow)

* Hummus (Black Bean, Roasted Red Pepper, and Regular)

For questions regarding Cottonwood Farm & Grocery, contact Brian Williamson Jr. at jr@limegroupllc.com or visit https://www.cottonwood-farm.com/.

