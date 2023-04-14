LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr.Buho Inc., a leading macOS productivity software company, today announced the official release of BuhoCleaner version 1.9.0, introducing the innovative Compact Mode in BuhoCleaner Menu, greatly improved File Shredder, more intelligent Duplicates feature and other exciting improvements. BuhoCleaner 1.9.0 by far is one of the very few Mac Cleaner apps that’re fully optimized for the latest macOS Ventura 13.3.1. Best of all, BuhoCleaner (Single Plan) is in Spring Sale by offering 50% OFF discount for all Mac users with this coupon code: PR04SP23.



Image Caption: BuhoCleaner 1.9.0 – the top-notch Mac Cleaner app.

What is BuhoCleaner

With more than 550,000 overall downloads since 2020, BuhoCleaner takes the Mac disk cleaning experience to a whole new level with the remarkable capabilities to help users free up space, uninstall stubborn or bloated apps, remove old/large/duplicated files, manage startup items, clear system data, etc. The main purpose of designing BuhoCleaner is to keep a Mac running fast and light.

BuhoCleaner 1.9.0 introduced an array of new features like the Compact Mode for BuhoCleaner Menu app, which enable users to flexibly choose what Mac status is about to showing in the menu bar, like CPU Load/Temp, RAM, Network, etc. It would be greatly useful if users use a Mac with notch, which may limit the menubar display area.

“Our BuhoCleaner is designed for opening up more possibilities for Mac users who are suffered from endless Mac storage cleaning headaches,” said Andy, the founder and CEO at Dr.Buho. “With a minimized interface and simplified workflow, BuhoCleaner managed to create a feeling that Mac disk cleaning could be easier than ever.”

More Highlights in BuhoCleaner 1.9.0:

Improved MicroSoft Office Uninstall Workflow – Optimized App Uninstall solution for the most recent version of Microsoft 365 for Mac app suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive.

Improved File Shredder – The completely rebuilt File Shredder feature comes with highly improved file scanning speed and more secure file erasing result.

The completely rebuilt File Shredder feature comes with highly improved file scanning speed and more secure file erasing result. Redesigned Duplicates feature – BuhoCleaner 1.9.0 comes with the whole new redesigned UI/UX in Duplicates feature. Now the duplicated file scanning engine gets tremendous speedup thanks to the more powerful algorithm.

Price and Availability:

BuhoCleaner 1.9.0 is now compatible with macOS Ventura 13.3.1 (the latest release) and Apple M2-empowered Macs. In this spring season, BuhoCleaner is offering 50% discount for the Single Plan, customers can use this coupon code to get the offer: PR04SP23.

Take the offer here: https://www.drbuho.com/buhocleaner/buy

About Dr.Buho Inc.:

Dr.Buho Inc. is a leading software development company dedicated to building finely crafted macOS apps. It aims to bring easy-to-use Mac software to users around the world for further improving the experience with their Macs. Know more at https://www.drbuho.com/.

