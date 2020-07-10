DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Craig Spodak and the Spodak Dental Group join the Slow Dentistry Movement with a goal to provide unparalleled patient experience to their growing family of patients. The Slow Dentistry Global Network helps patients locate and partner with dentists who focus on safety and have an ethical foundation, with an overall goal to elevate the dental experience.



“We have been providing the finest patient care since 1976 and are always working toward bettering not only our practices but also the field of dentistry,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Our overall goal is to provide the very best care to every patient, and we are excited about the future with Slow Dentistry.”

Slow Dentistry’s mission is to improve the standards of care in dental practices worldwide for the improved safety, understanding, comfort and well-being of patients. The global network of dental clinics and dental practitioners provides patients with the opportunity to find a provider who promotes patient safety and overall well-being at their office, as well as being committed to taking time with each appointment and ensure a quality and aesthetically pleasing outcome.

The Spodak Dental Group, a 2017 Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs. The state-of-the-art, LEED Gold Certified facility was not only built to comfort and heal patients and team members, but also to provide areas of respite and relaxation.

For the past 44 years, the team of high-class dentists and dental professionals has been, and continues to be, dedicated to helping their patients achieve their smile goals, and doing so in a compassionate, caring and comfortable environment. Becoming part of the Slow Dentistry Global Network will allow the team to reach and help more patients who are searching for their ideal life-long dental partner.

Patients who are interested in learning more about Slow Dentistry, or who would like to find a local dental provider, may visit https://SlowDentistry.com.

About Spodak Dental

News Source: Spodak Dental Group