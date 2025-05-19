DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Spodak Dental Group has been awarded the No. 15 Top Workplaces 2025 honor by The Sun Sentinel in the small business category. This is the ninth time that the Group has won the award. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of a confidential survey that gathers employee feedback.



The survey, administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, uniquely measures employee experience and workplace culture, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, among others.

There were 65 companies in the small business category, and more than 125 organizations in total that have earned recognition in the 11th year of the Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces program.

“Our team is the heart of everything we do, and being recognized again as a Top Workplace is a direct reflection of their passion and commitment,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group. “Our team members not only take incredible care of one another, but they also go above and beyond for our family of patients. We continuously invest in their growth, happiness, and leadership because we know that when our team thrives, so does the care we deliver.”

Spodak Dental Group stands out as a Top Workplace due to its unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive and growth-oriented environment for its team members. Central to this commitment are the company’s core values encapsulated in the acronym “C.L.I.C.”: Create a “WOW” experience for ourselves and our patients, Lead with authenticity and integrity, Inspire each other to achieve remarkable results, and Cultivate community by providing support and positive communication.

These values guide the organization’s culture and interactions, ensuring a cohesive and motivated team. Spodak Dental Group’s dedication to its employees is further demonstrated through a comprehensive benefits package that includes highly competitive salary packages, medical and dental benefits, paid vacation, daily and monthly bonus incentive programs, 401(k) profit-sharing plan, and more.

Additionally, the company has embraced a four-day workweek to enhance work-life balance and reduce stress, reflecting its commitment to employee well-being. Recognized for its exceptional workplace culture, Spodak Dental Group has been honored with the Sun Sentinel’s Top Workplaces award multiple times, underscoring its status as a premier employer in South Florida.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida’s premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation’s only in-office dental labs.

Call/text (561) 303-2413 or visit https://www.SpodakDental.com/ for more information.

