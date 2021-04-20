BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Laju Mathew, a board certified dermatologist with more than 10 years of experience, joins the prestigious team of board certified dermatologists, board certified facial plastic surgeon, physicians assistants and laser technicians at Siperstein Dermatology Group. Her goal as a skin care provider is to take the very best care of her patients and help them achieve their skin care goals.



“We are excited to have Dr. Mathew join our team and we look forward to her providing our patients with unparalleled skin care,” said Dr. Robyn Siperstein, founder of Siperstein Dermatology Group. “Not only does she have an incredible skill set, she is also passionate about helping her patients look and feel their best, which is our ultimate goal as healthcare providers.”

Dr. Mathew graduated magna cum laude from Duke University. She earned her medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School where she was elected to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. After finishing her internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, she returned to Rutgers New Jersey Medical School to complete her dermatology training, where she served as chief resident. Dr. Mathew spent years in private practice as a medical and cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, but is excited to be back in South Florida.

She strives to provide personalized and comprehensive dermatology care to all of her patients. She values building long term relationships with her patients while focusing on their individual dermatologic needs. She is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive general and cosmetic dermatology care, with a focus on acne, psoriasis and other inflammatory skin conditions, skin cancer screenings, photo-rejuvenation and laser therapies.

“I really appreciate that the Siperstein team values quality patient care above everything else,” Dr. Mathew said. “It’s important for me to build relationships with my patients and provide them with comprehensive care. I’m excited to partner with my patients and provide education and counseling, always proving that their dermatologic care is my utmost priority.”

Dr. Mathew is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery, and has authored several peer-reviewed journal articles. She is also conversational in both Gujarati and Spanish.

When she’s not helping her patients achieve their skin care goals, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and three sons.

The Group has two state-of-the-art offices. The newest office is located at 1401 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, Fla., and the other office is located at 9897 Hagen Ranch Road in Boynton Beach, Fla. Both offices are open Monday through Friday and select Saturdays. New and existing patients are invited to make an appointment by calling (561) 955-8885 or visiting https://www.sipderm.com.

About Siperstein Dermatology Group

Siperstein Dermatology Group is a privately-owned, state-of-the-art dermatology practice comprised of 10 board certified dermatologists, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, three physicians assistants and three laser technicians who pride themselves on providing the most up-to-date systems and technologies to treat all areas of dermatology including medical, surgical and cosmetic.

The team offers skin checks for early skin cancer detection, skin cancer treatment with Mohs surgery and plastic surgery closures, and comprehensive treatment of all skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, hair loss, and more. They also offer a full array of cosmetic services including state-of-the-art lasers for resurfacing wrinkles, removal of brown or red spots and unwanted hair, microneedling with radiofrequency and PRP, coolsculpting, filler and Botox injections, and hydra-dermabrasion facials with dermaplaning.

