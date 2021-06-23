LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music’s finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”

“To be mentioned in the same breath with Roberta Flack, Valerie Simpson and Mary Chapin Carpenter and the other honorees is beyond anything I could imagine and I can’t think of a better way to pay it forward than to provide children with the kind inspiration that I’ve been blessed to experience through music and the arts,” says Hull.

Hull’s music and passion is driven by her dedication to enriching the lives of young children. She has written, performed and produced multi-media products for children that have garnered five Parent’s Choice Awards, two National Parenting Publications Awards, a Dr. Toy Award, Children’s Web Award, a Parents Guide to Children’s Media Award, a commendation from the City of Los Angeles, an Emmy® nomination for writing, producing and directing “The Ripple Effect”, a documentary about the work of Dream A World Education, and an Academics Choice Award for Secrets of the Heart™ TV, a children’s educational series.

Hull is currently directing Secrets of the Heart II, Dream A World Education’s new sequential learning program for children aged 4-8, designed to bring arts and social emotional learning to children around the world. The new series Series II will highlight Family and Community through a social justice and inclusivity lens by featuring overarching episode themes like Roots, Diversity and Identity.

For the program, Hull brought together a diverse team of Los Angeles artists including acclaimed visual artists Raul Baltazar and Yrneh Gabon, who will teach assemblage art and highlight the work of Betye Saar. She has also brought on folk artist Sunny War and choreographer Kara Mack (“Coming 2 America”), who will teach West African Dance. Episodes of the program will feature the work of artists including Ella Fitzgerald and Mahalia Jackson, and will address determination, trauma and healing through music sung during the Civil Rights era.

Dream a World Education focuses its attention on helping underserved communities, creating engaging programming to support young children and providing an avenue to empower them via self-expression through the arts. Since the pandemic began, Dream a World expanded its virtual classroom programs across the United States, growing from 10 local schools to 40 schools across the country and abroad, reaching as far as South Africa and Hong Kong.

ABOUT BUNNY HULL

Bunny Hull was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hull is a songwriter and singer best known for hit songs like 2008 Dove Award-Winning (Gospel Music Award) song “READY FOR A MIRACLE” and Grammy Award-Winning “NEW ATTITUDE,” which catapulted Patti LaBelle to the top of the charts in 1986 for appearing on the “Beverly Hills Cop” Soundtrack. Hull has earned more than 20 gold and platinum albums with songs and/or as a vocalist appearing on albums with Angela Bofill (“Angel of the Night”) Michael Jackson (“Thriller”) (where she was a PYT), “Let Me Be Your Angel” (Narada Michael Walden/Stacy Lattisaw), Quincy Jones, The Jacksons, B.B. King, Barry White, Celine Dion, James Ingram, Vanessa Williams and on soundtracks and in films such as “EVAN ALMIGHTY,” “BRUCE ALMIGHTY,” “THE PRINCE OF EGYPT,” “LOSING ISAIAH,” “A RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT” and “LEAP OF FAITH” among others. Her television soundtrack credits include NBC’s TODAY SHOW, OPRAH, SESAME STREET, ANY DAY NOW, CHARMED and THE SIMPSONS, to name a few.

In 1999, Hull’s best friend, singer Thelma Houston, gave her a book entitled “I Dream A World, Portraits of American Black Women.” Around the same time, Hull accepted an invitation to teach music and the arts to young children at an L.A. inner city school. The events that followed led to her founding a nonprofit arts organization, Dream A World Education, where she is now Executive Director. Dream A World delivers arts-based, social-emotional learning with an emphasis on culture and diversity to children aged around the world.

ABOUT DREAM A WORLD EDUCATION, INC.

Since 2008 Dream A World Education, Inc. has delivered arts-based, social-emotional learning to over 40,000 families and children in early elementary grade levels, in underserved public schools across Los Angeles. Dream A World Education makes a meaningful difference in early childhood development through Secrets of the Heart™ enrichment programs designed to teach social-emotional learning and cultural diversity with exemplary arts programming. Through Secrets of the Heart™ school residencies and web-based Secrets of the Heart™ TV, our original and continuing goal is to reach primary school-children everywhere, especially those in underserved schools and in low-income communities. Learn more: https://dreamaworldedu.org/.

Caption: Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education

