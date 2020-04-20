LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dream A World Education, an LAUSD and Hawthorne School District provider of arts and social-emotional education working in areas of extreme poverty, has turned school closures into an opportunity to move their artists from classrooms to television and virtual recyclable programming.



This will fill a need beginning April 20 when students are depending on learning delivered into homes from now until the end of the school year. They are working with their 11 partner schools and teachers to make this happen.

“Beyond the need for the continuation of their academic education, there’s a need for children’s mental and emotional health that needs to be met, especially in the communities we serve,” says Bunny Hull, Dream A World Education’s Founder and Executive Director. “There’s also a need for us to continue to support our artists who have been hard hit by this.”

Secrets of the Heart TV features core national standards-based educational content which provides arts, language, culture and social-emotional learning for children 4-8. It’s delivered by professional working artists, multicultural Teaching Artists, who have been left scrambling for work and have moved seamlessly from classroom to screen. This is programming that’s not Wifi dependent for the 700,000 families across L.A. County who have no connection to the internet.

Episodes of Secrets of the Heart TV will be broadcast in Los Angeles starting April 20 on LA36 public access television, and through YouTube on their website. These are reusable tools that Dream A World Education is offering not only to the 4,000 students they normally serve, but making it available to anyone who can benefit. They are looking for additional television partners nationwide.



This is FREE programming which provides meaningful experiences and discussions to children and families at home. There is a lesson plan attached to each video, in English and Spanish. LA36 will air episodes multiple times a week beginning Monday, April 20, the official launch day.

For more information about Dream A World Education: https://dreamaworldedu.org/

View selection from first episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/4AOXWd04LDc

About Dream A World Education:

Dream A World Education is a 501(c)(3) which provides enrichment programs for children 4-8 and their families who live in poverty in Los Angeles. Bunny Hull founded Dream A World Education in 2008 after a long career in the arts as a professional dancer, Grammy Award-winning songwriter, singer, and award-winning children’s author. “The Ripple Effect,” a documentary short about the organization’s work garnered an Emmy® nomination and a Global Impact Award in Washington, D.C. in 2019.

