DALLAS, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Ventures, through its Eagle Freedom Fund, a leading impact investment vehicle focused on combating human trafficking, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Keel Point, a national private wealth management, family office services, and institutional asset management firm. Keel Point will serve as a Sub-Advisor to the Eagle Freedom Fund, bringing its financial expertise to amplify the Fund’s efforts to invest in innovative technologies designed to combat human trafficking globally.



This partnership reflects a shared commitment to eradicating one of the world’s most pressing issues. Human trafficking impacts more than 50 million people annually[*1], generating over $345 billion in illicit revenue[*2]. Through this collaboration, Eagle Freedom Fund and Keel Point will channel capital into cutting-edge technologies and solutions that empower law enforcement, businesses, and nonprofits to disrupt trafficking networks and provide protection for vulnerable populations.

Wes Lyons, General Partner at Eagle Venture Fund, emphasized the alignment between Eagle’s mission and Keel Point’s values: “At Eagle, we believe that capitalism can be a force for good. This partnership allows us to leverage Keel Point’s deep financial expertise to scale investments that save lives and protect the dignity of millions of trafficking victims.”

Keel Point’s role as a Sub-Advisor will enhance the Fund’s capacity to identify and support scalable, market-based solutions in the technology sector. These technologies include AI-enabled platforms, supply chain transparency tools, and predictive analytics to help prevent human trafficking and disrupt criminal networks.

Lyle Minton, CIO of Keel Point, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Joining forces with the Eagle Freedom Fund on this critical issue aligns perfectly with our firm’s mission to offer clients financial strategies that not only grow wealth, but also align with their values and have a significant positive impact on society. Together, we will work to help create a future where human trafficking is no longer tolerated.”

This partnership is part of Eagle Freedom Fund’s broader initiative to decimate human trafficking through high-impact investments. The Fund focuses on native impact—where profit and positive social outcomes are directly linked—ensuring that each dollar invested contributes to measurable, life-saving results.

About Eagle Freedom Fund:

Eagle Freedom Fund is a specialized impact fund under Eagle Venture Fund, with a mission to combat human trafficking through for-profit investments. By backing innovative technologies and market-based solutions, Eagle Freedom Fund seeks to transform the lives of millions affected by trafficking and exploitation.

About Keel Point:

Keel Point is a national financial planning and investment management firm that combines deep financial expertise with a passion for serving clients. The firm offers tailored investment strategies and financial services to a broad range of individuals, families and institutions that align financial objectives with purposeful impact.

For more information, visit keelpoint.com.

